INTERVIEW: Atlanta actor Jahzir Bruno plays opposite Octavia Spencer in HBO Max’s Roald Dahl’s "The Witches”

While Hathaway is a super nice woman on set when the camera isn’t rolling, Jahzir said she played the witch with proper despicable glee. “I just loved to watch her,” he said.

Jahzir before the film said he wasn’t a witch skeptic but I’m now “I’m second-guessing myself."

Jahzir spent months last year shooting the film in England, although it was set in 1960s-era Alabama. (Some scenes were shot in Alabama and Georgia.) He said he actually picked up some British words and a bit of an accent, which he retained when he returned to Atlanta. “I felt like I couldn’t get rid of it for a long time,” he said.

He will also appear on Nextflix’s film “Christmas Chronicles 2," starring Kurt Russell as Santa Claus with some other big-name actors, such as Tyrese Gibson, Goldie Hawn and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. That film comes out November 25.

Jahzir’s career, since a small role in FXX’s “Atlanta,” in 2018, has been a steady path upwards. “It’s weird,” he said. “I feel great. I’m looking forward to the future.”