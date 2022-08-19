How is the massive TV and film Assembly Studios in Doraville build out progressing?

Combined Shape Caption Hilton Howell, CEO of Gray Television, comes by the building site for Assembly Studios nearly every day to see the progress. This was shot on August 11, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO Credit: RODNEY HO Combined Shape Caption Hilton Howell, CEO of Gray Television, comes by the building site for Assembly Studios nearly every day to see the progress. This was shot on August 11, 2022. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com Credit: RODNEY HO Credit: RODNEY HO

General Motors used the location for more than 60 years building Pontiacs, Buicks, Chevys and Oldsmobiles until it shut down in 2008.

After many fits and starts and misfires, Gray Television last year finally grabbed a bulk of the property for $80 million. Besides the mondo film and TV studio, the company envisions a boutique hotel and all the usual mixed-use elements you would expect in the 2020s including townhomes, apartments, office buildings and restaurants. The entire 135-acre project is called Assembly Atlanta.

It took Gray Television a year of breaking up 83 acres of two-feet-deep concrete to ready the site. The concrete, broken into manageable bites, was reconstituted as fill for the bases of the property. Gray officially started the build out in May.

Aware of the pandemic-inflicted supply-chain issues, Gray purchased all the steel it needed a year ago. That was good timing because this was before inflation took off. It saved them an estimated $25 million, according to Howell. “Better to be lucky than smart,” he said.

Gray’s concrete subcontractor built a temporary on-site concrete plant being used to ensure a steady flow of accessible concrete. “No scheduling problems, no rain delays,” Howell said. “It runs all the time.”

On August 11, 2022, concrete mixers are hard at work on the future Doraville-based Assembly Studios, which will have more than 20 soundstages when completed in 2023.

Besides the indoor stages, there will be four outdoor backlot streetscapes. Based on film office requests, they are building a New Orleans French Quarter vista, a block of New York City brownstones and a set of buildings that could pass for some European cities. The fourth block will rotate based on need.

A three-feet-deep retaining pond is already being dug out in front of a glass building which could be used for film sets that need a sleek, futuristic setting. The pond could also be used for green-screen ocean or lake settings. And Gray plans to use the penthouse of the building for viewing parties and other events.

A rendering of what the lake and futuristic glass building when it's finished at Assembly Studios.

None of this comes cheap. The media company inherited up to $1.5 billion in bonds Doraville’s economic development authority agreed to issue to help finance the work. On top of that, Gray is spending $130 million to $140 million on the build out this year, with $80 million to $90 million of additional capital spending planned for 2023.

Assembly Studios involves more than 20 soundstages. Here is one being built from the ground up on August 11, 2022.

The Assembly Studios buildout is happening in the shadow of a Super H-mart and BrandsMart in Doraville.

Gray Television last year purchased neighboring Third Rail Studios, which opened in 2016, for $27.5 million and will complement Assembly Studios, currently in build out mode.

Rendering of an entrance to Assembly Studios.