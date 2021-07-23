ajc logo
Host Jerome Jurenovich retiring from Bally Sports after 40 years in broadcasting

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
He hosted shows for both the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Hawks for 15 years.

Jerome Jurenovich announced Thursday that he is retiring from broadcasting after four decades, ending his run as a Bally Sports host for both the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Hawks.

He will finish out the Braves season, then call it quits at age 62.

“My boss wanted to open negotiations for a new contract but after 15 seasons of hosting the pregame show of both the Braves and Hawks, I just feel it’s time to begin enjoying life full time,” Jurenovich said in a text. “Hosting for both teams can be a grind at times. Out of my respect for my colleagues, I want the transition to a new host to go smoothly and felt giving notice now that I will finish the Braves season would give the company plenty of time to find a replacement before the next NBA season.”

He said he has worked nights and weekends his entire career. “It’s time to enjoy a traditional lifestyle,” he said, “and let someone else talk through those long rain delays.”

Jurenovich, who has won eight Southeast Emmys, said he hopes to volunteer at the Humane Society occasionally and watch ballgames from the leisure of his couch instead of broadcasting them.

His career started in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he worked as a sports anchor and reporter at a small TV station. He later worked at CNN Headline Sports in Atlanta and Fox Sports Radio in Los Angeles. After joining Altitude Sports in Denver, where he worked as the primary host for Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche broadcasts, he returned to Atlanta in 2007.

Rodney Ho
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

