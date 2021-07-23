Host Jerome Jurenovich retiring from Bally Sports after 40 years in broadcasting

Jerome Jurenovich announced Thursday that he is retiring from broadcasting after four decades, ending his run as a Bally Sports host for both the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Hawks.
He will finish out the Braves season, then call it quits at age 62.
“My boss wanted to open negotiations for a new contract but after 15 seasons of hosting the pregame show of both the Braves and Hawks, I just feel it’s time to begin enjoying life full time,” Jurenovich said in a text. “Hosting for both teams can be a grind at times. Out of my respect for my colleagues, I want the transition to a new host to go smoothly and felt giving notice now that I will finish the Braves season would give the company plenty of time to find a replacement before the next NBA season.”
He said he has worked nights and weekends his entire career. “It’s time to enjoy a traditional lifestyle,” he said, “and let someone else talk through those long rain delays.”
Jurenovich, who has won eight Southeast Emmys, said he hopes to volunteer at the Humane Society occasionally and watch ballgames from the leisure of his couch instead of broadcasting them.
His career started in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he worked as a sports anchor and reporter at a small TV station. He later worked at CNN Headline Sports in Atlanta and Fox Sports Radio in Los Angeles. After joining Altitude Sports in Denver, where he worked as the primary host for Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche broadcasts, he returned to Atlanta in 2007.
After 40 years it's finally time to be a full time fan. Thanks to all who tuned in early and didn’t turn the tv off after the final out! Special shout out to my colleagues and those with @ATLHawks and @Braves who made it all possible. @HawksOnBally @BravesOnBally pic.twitter.com/oQg6QplkML— Jerome Jurenovich (@JeromeOnSports) July 22, 2021
