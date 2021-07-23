Host Jerome Jurenovich retiring from Bally Sports after 40 years in broadcasting

He will finish out the Braves season, then call it quits at age 62.

“My boss wanted to open negotiations for a new contract but after 15 seasons of hosting the pregame show of both the Braves and Hawks, I just feel it’s time to begin enjoying life full time,” Jurenovich said in a text. “Hosting for both teams can be a grind at times. Out of my respect for my colleagues, I want the transition to a new host to go smoothly and felt giving notice now that I will finish the Braves season would give the company plenty of time to find a replacement before the next NBA season.”