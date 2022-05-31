Host Camille Kostek on new NBC show ‘Dancing With Myself’ with Shakira

“Some people pick up the choreography better than others,” said Kostek, who has also hosted TBS’s “Wipeout” game show and was the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. “Some forget it and just freestyle and still move on.”

Kostek said working with 45-year-old Shakira, who has been in the business for more than 30 years and has a raft of crossover hits, has been a joy. “The fan girl in me came out from the beginning,” she said. “I grew up watching her videos. Now folks can get to shake their hips like Shakira.”

She said the best moment for her was when Shakira complimented her outfit. “I told the stylist to keep those clothes,” she said. “She has such an impactful style. You’ll have to check out all her looks on stage throughout the show.”

Kostek, a former professional cheerleader classically trained in tap, jazz and hip-hop dance, actually gets to do some choreography and create some of her own dances.

“Dance is such a beautiful escape,” Kostek said, “whether I’m dealing with a break up or dealing with anxiety. That’s how it is with a lot of people on the show. It’s such a universal language to follow body language. It brings people together.”

She plans to share videos of people replicating the dances from the show on social media, which would be a full circle moment since the entire premise of the show came from TikTok.

“I wanted to capture the language of social media, what’s going on in social media, and how people like to express themselves right now,” Shakira told The Nerds of Color. “The idea of this show came from the pandemic when people were in their living rooms, dancing, and coming up with ideas and choreography.”

Dance, she noted, is “one of the oldest rituals of human social life. We had doctors, we had construction workers, people in the military, and dentists, lots of dentists dancing, you would never know. It was a lot of fun. Also kids — kids competing against adults.”

ON TV

‘Dancing With Myself,” 10 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC