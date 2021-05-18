HGTV picks up new renovation show ‘Lil Jon Wants To Do What?’

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” said Lil Jon in a press release. “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”

HGTV added: “With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations.”

Lil Jon is no stranger to TV. He competed on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011 and 2013. He has also appeared on “Tiny House Nation,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “American Idol,” “The Bachelorette,” “Bar Rescue” and “Hip Hop Squares” to name a few.