Heather Catlin leaving WSB-TV for Chick fil-A

She will be handling PR for new Chick-Fil-A stores.

1 hour ago
WSB-TV reporter and anchor Heather Catlin is leaving the TV station to work at Chick-fil-A.

She won’t be making chicken sandwiches. She’ll be handling public relations for newly opened Chick-fil-A restaurants.

“I’ve been at WSB for 14 years and in the industry for almost 20,” said Catlin in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I was looking for a new challenge and new excitement. I told management that it’s me, not them. They treated me well. I’ve had a good career. I needed something to put a fresh fire in my belly.”

She spent much of her run as host and producer of the weekly entertainment show “Hot Topics,” airing in eight major markets, and host of the weekly sports show “Bulldogs Game Day.”

She especially enjoyed covering the University of Georgia football games and two national championship victories. “It’s been great to see Kirby Smart’s growth and talk to different athletes who ended up in the NFL,” she said.

Caitlin, a wife and mother of two, won a Southeast Emmy in 2011 for best host and another regional Emmy in 2016 for best sports talent.

“I’ll be staying in Atlanta,” she said. “I was born and raised here.”

She received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and interned with “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Before WSB, she worked as a sports reporter for what was then called Fox Sports South/SportSouth regional networks and host and reporter for Turner Sports on MLB.COM and NASCAR.COM.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

