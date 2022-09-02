ajc logo
‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ coming to downtown Atlanta starting Oct. 21

"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" opened first in Philadelphia, then moves to Atlanta in October 2022. IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" opened first in Philadelphia, then moves to Atlanta in October 2022. IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Harry Potter, one of the most prominent book and film franchises of the past two decades, will be celebrated in downtown Atlanta starting next month with a new immersive experience.

Created by Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions, “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” will take place at 200 Peachtree St. where Macy’s used to be located. Advance tickets go on sale Sept. 28 and the exhibit will open Oct. 21.

An end date has not been announced and ticket prices will be released soon. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 28, but fans who are a part of the Harry Potter Fan Club will receive exclusive access to presale tickets Sept. 25.

This will be the exhibition’s second location after Philadelphia, where the show opened in February and will close Sept. 18. There, the exhibition was held at the Franklin Institute and was priced starting at $30 as a separate evening event and $43 as a combo museum/exhibition price for adults during the day. The Franklin Institute, a science and natural history museum, said it was one of the best performing special exhibits in the museum’s history.

In Atlanta, “Harry Poter: The Exhibition” will be a stand-alone experience.

“We are trying to offer a wide variety of experiences with real props and costumes, personalization and big media moments,” said Tom Zaller, president of Imagine Exhibitions, who has also created the current Dino Safari at North Point Mall in Alpharetta and last year’s “Downton Abbey” experience in Atlanta. He is an “experience” veteran of 20-plus years and his company has created more than 40 different experiences ranging thematically from the Angry Birds video game to artist Leonardo da Vinci.

Attendees can pick a Hogwarts house at the start using a special bracelet and the experience will be geared to, say, a Gryffindor or Hufflepuff.

“There’ll be a potions classroom, the Great Hall, a divinations classroom and a wand classroom,” Zaller said. “You’ll see a dragon under the stairs.”

Combined ShapeCaption
"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" comes to downtown Atlanta starting October 21, 2022 with advance tickets going on sale Sept. 28. IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

Credit: IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" comes to downtown Atlanta starting October 21, 2022 with advance tickets going on sale Sept. 28. IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

Credit: IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

Combined ShapeCaption
"Harry Potter: The Exhibition" comes to downtown Atlanta starting October 21, 2022 with advance tickets going on sale Sept. 28. IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

Credit: IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

Credit: IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

Like many of these experiences, this one should take most people one to two hours to traverse. Parking will be available in a connected garage for a discounted rate.

Zaller chose downtown because it is a tourist magnet with the Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola Museum and the College Football Hall of Fame Museum so close by. Plus, it’s right off I-85/I-75.

And while the Potter exhibit in Philadelphia attracted a broad demographic, he sees the core audience to be millennials with young families.

Versions of this exhibit will tour globally, extending into cities in Latin America, Asia and Europe, including a recently announced stop in Vienna, Austria starting this December.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

