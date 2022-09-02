‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ coming to downtown Atlanta starting Oct. 21

“We are trying to offer a wide variety of experiences with real props and costumes, personalization and big media moments,” said Tom Zaller, president of Imagine Exhibitions, who has also created the current Dino Safari at North Point Mall in Alpharetta and last year’s “Downton Abbey” experience in Atlanta. He is an “experience” veteran of 20-plus years and his company has created more than 40 different experiences ranging thematically from the Angry Birds video game to artist Leonardo da Vinci.

Attendees can pick a Hogwarts house at the start using a special bracelet and the experience will be geared to, say, a Gryffindor or Hufflepuff.

“There’ll be a potions classroom, the Great Hall, a divinations classroom and a wand classroom,” Zaller said. “You’ll see a dragon under the stairs.”

Combined Shape Caption "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" comes to downtown Atlanta starting October 21, 2022 with advance tickets going on sale Sept. 28. IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS Credit: IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS Credit: IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS Combined Shape Caption "Harry Potter: The Exhibition" comes to downtown Atlanta starting October 21, 2022 with advance tickets going on sale Sept. 28. IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS Credit: IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS Credit: IMAGINE EXHIBITIONS

Like many of these experiences, this one should take most people one to two hours to traverse. Parking will be available in a connected garage for a discounted rate.

Zaller chose downtown because it is a tourist magnet with the Georgia Aquarium, the World of Coca-Cola Museum and the College Football Hall of Fame Museum so close by. Plus, it’s right off I-85/I-75.

And while the Potter exhibit in Philadelphia attracted a broad demographic, he sees the core audience to be millennials with young families.

Versions of this exhibit will tour globally, extending into cities in Latin America, Asia and Europe, including a recently announced stop in Vienna, Austria starting this December.