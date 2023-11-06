Did Georgia real estate agent Felicia Cannon get eliminated from ‘Big Brother’?

Felicia could not fend off the juggernaut that is Jag Bains, the first-ever Sikh contestant on the show, and Matt Klotz, the show’s first deaf houseguest. They dubbed themselves “The Minutemen.” They plucked off their victims one by one. Several players, including Felicia, wanted them out but were unable to make it happen .

This has been the longest “Big Brother” in history at 100 days. Today, the show is at day 97.

Felicia, the oldest player this season at age 60, has been super likable. The CBS producers have highlighted some of her amusing quirks including dropping the “Big Brother” mic into the toilet more than once and keeping all sorts of food (chicken included) in the pockets of her robe for convenient snacking.

Although Felicia won Head of Household in week three, she has been otherwise considered a weak competition player and has won nothing else since. Stronger competition players have been targeted for elimination up to this point. But she has been unable to guide her own destiny, never winning a veto competition.

Felicia has occasionally been too loose-lipped for other players to fully trust her. She has also been unable to maintain a solid alliance with another player that would have strengthened her position.

But at the same time, over the span of the game, Felicia has been a popular pawn, placed on the block for possible elimination six times without actually getting voted out, the most ever in the show’s history. But seven times was not the charm for her.

Matt and Jag decided early on to be each other’s ride-or-die. One month into the 100-day show, Jag was voted off the show but, thanks to the audience vote, Matt was able to bring his friend back into the competition.

Jag has been a more strategic player and has made some big moves. He’s also a competition beast, winning several key Head of Household and veto competitions later in the game. Unlike Felicia, Jag has been able to control the game for weeks on end.

Matt wins points for affability and building strong relationships in the house. If it comes down to Jag and Matt, Matt might have a slight edge in terms of keeping his hands relatively clean. But the jury might give the $750,000 to Jag for being such a great strategist.

There is a fourth player: the sweet Australian “Bowie Jane” Ball. Despite some key competition wins, her gameplay hasn’t been seen as particularly strong. Matt and Jag promised her a final three in part because they feel they could beat her in any jury vote if either makes the final two with her. Or they could easily get rid of her if they need to.

Cameron Hardin, an entertaining Georgia stay-at-home father, evicted on day 72, was shown Sunday in the “Jury House” saying he supports Jag to win. Cirie Fields, the “Survivor” alum who was cut on Thursday, said she favors her close friend Matt and will likely vote for him as a juror.

IF YOU WATCH

‘Big Brother,” two-hour season finale is this Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS and available later on Paramount+