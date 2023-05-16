FXX’s ‘Archer’ ending after 14 years

But two key characters were voiced by veterans of Atlanta improv theater Dad’s Garage: Amber Nash as lusty ISIS HR director Pam Poovey and Lucky Yates as sadistic ISIS research head Dr. Krieger.

On Facebook, Nash wrote, “It’s a sad day. Having the opportunity to play Pam Poovey for the last 14 years has been a true honor! From her introduction in the first episode as Pam, the mousy director of HR to her rise as the stone cold unstoppably badass sex symbol she is has been epic to watch and even more fun to be part of.”

Note that “end” of an animated series doesn’t always mean forever. Both “American Dad” and “Family Guy” were canceled but were subsequently revived. In recent years, “Beavis & Butthead” and “Animaniacs” also made comebacks on streaming services.