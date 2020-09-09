FX’s ‘Atlanta” to finally shoot seasons 3 and 4 in 2021

FX’s critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning Donald Glover drama “Atlanta” will get back to production early in 2021 with hopes that the third season will finally air next year, according to FX chief John Landgraf.
Production was supposed to begin earlier this year in Europe for season three but the pandemic delayed that move. Season three was originally scheduled to debut on FX in early 2021 but that is certainly not going to happen.
On the bright side, the pandemic gave Glover and his writing staff the opportunity to write all of seasons three and four, Landgraf said. But the pandemic has also complicated the scheduled availability of key actors, so when the show will start up again is unclear.
Besides Glover, other key cast members have seen their careers take off. Lakeith Stanfield (Darius), for instance, has appeared in several films since “Atlanta" debuted in 2016 such as “Get Out,” “Sorry to Bother You," “Uncut Gems” and “Knives Out.” Brian Tyree Henry (Alfred Miles) has appeared in “This Is Us,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Joker.” Of course, Glover, who grew up in Stone Mountain, in 2018 debuted his Grammy-winning Childish Gambino single “This is America,” hosted “Saturday Night Live," provided the voice of Simba in the live-action “Lion King” and released more music.
The last time a new episode of “Atlanta” aired was May 10, 2018, so it could end up being more than three years between seasons.
Season three was supposed to shoot ten episodes in Europe, where, fictionally, Glover’s music manager Earn and his rap star cousin Alfred were supposed to tour with Clark County. Season four was set to return to Atlanta for eight more episodes.
FX is on board if Glover wants to do a fifth season.
“As long as Donald wants to make more ‘Atlanta,’ I’m down for that,” Landgraf said in January. “But it’s his choice.”