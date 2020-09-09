FX’s ‘Atlanta” to finally shoot seasons 3 and 4 in 2021

Production was supposed to begin earlier this year in Europe for season three but the pandemic delayed that move. Season three was originally scheduled to debut on FX in early 2021 but that is certainly not going to happen.

On the bright side, the pandemic gave Glover and his writing staff the opportunity to write all of seasons three and four, Landgraf said. But the pandemic has also complicated the scheduled availability of key actors, so when the show will start up again is unclear.