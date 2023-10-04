Free concert alert: Goo Goo Dolls, the Wallflowers, 10,000 Maniacs in Smyrna

Fans of 1990s pop rock will get a major nostalgia kick this Saturday with a free concert in Smyrna featuring 10,000 Maniacs, the Wallflowers and the Goo Goo Dolls.

The acts are part of the all-day Culture & Spirit Festival in Smyrna at Smyrna Town Center.

10,000 Maniacs will perform at 4:30 p.m. on a secondary stage. In July, the band announced that vocalist Leigh Nash and guitarist Matt Slocum, both formerly of Sixpence None the Richer, had joined them. Former lead singer Mary Ramsey, who has been with the band since Natalie Merchant’s departure in 1993, has decided to step away. The band’s hits included “Trouble Me,” “More Than This” and “These Are Days.”

On the main stage starting at 7 p.m., the Wallflowers with Jakob Dylan will do an hour-long set which will likely include hits like “6th Avenue Heartache,” “The Difference” and “One Headlight.” The band was last in town to perform at City Winery Atlanta in 2022 and also performed at the free Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in 2019.

Then at 8:30 p.m., the Goo Goo Dolls will regale the crowd with hits like “Slide,” “Black Balloon” and “Iris.” The band just performed at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain in July.

Reserved tables are long gone. People can start setting down chairs behind the tables at 3 p.m. but are not allowed to park the chairs and leave. The standing room only area opens at 6 p.m.

Credit: Jennifer Bennett Credit: Jennifer Bennett