Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career

Fred Kalil, the veteran Atlanta TV sports broadcaster, is going to retire on April 3 after 40-plus years in the business when the March Madness tournament ends.
WANF-TV general manager Erik Schrader confirmed his pending departure Tuesday. “He’s moving to Arizona to be closer to family,” Schrader said.
An Indiana native and Indiana University graduate, 64-year-old Kalil joined 11Alive (WXIA-TV), the NBC affiliate in 1992 after sports anchoring and reporting jobs at stations in Huntington, West Virginia; Phoenix, and Indianapolis.
He spent 23 years at 11Alive, winning multiple Southeast Emmy awards. While there, Kalil overcame a brain cyst and for a period of time in the mid-2010s, had trouble reading from a teleprompter. He has since recuperated.
Surprisingly, 11Alive, after letting him go in 2015, waived his non-compete clause and let him join CBS46 immediately. (CBS46 is now Atlanta News First.)
His former 11Alive sports broadcasting colleague Sam Crenshaw called Kalil fearless and said viewers saw how much he cared about the community.
“Fred has had a terrific career in Atlanta television,” said Jeff Hullinger, who used to do sports himself at Fox 5 and is now an anchor at 11Alive. “I’ve enjoyed being his friend and 11Alive colleague. I wish him happiness ahead.”
Randy Waters, who also worked on the sports broadcasting team with Kalil at 11Alive, said Kalil was an exceptionally supportive colleague. “Freddy did great, great work and when he deserved accolades, I’d joke and say, ‘Not bad for a stupid Hoosier!’ He’d be the first guy to carry the gear for the photographers. He was very creative with a great sense of humor.”
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com