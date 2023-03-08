Fred Kalil retiring after 42-year sports broadcasting career

His former 11Alive sports broadcasting colleague Sam Crenshaw called Kalil fearless and said viewers saw how much he cared about the community.

“Fred has had a terrific career in Atlanta television,” said Jeff Hullinger, who used to do sports himself at Fox 5 and is now an anchor at 11Alive. “I’ve enjoyed being his friend and 11Alive colleague. I wish him happiness ahead.”

Randy Waters, who also worked on the sports broadcasting team with Kalil at 11Alive, said Kalil was an exceptionally supportive colleague. “Freddy did great, great work and when he deserved accolades, I’d joke and say, ‘Not bad for a stupid Hoosier!’ He’d be the first guy to carry the gear for the photographers. He was very creative with a great sense of humor.”