Fox’s ‘The Resident” renewed for fifth season

Malcolm-Jamal Warner (from left), Manish Dayal, guest star Tasso Feldman and guest star Anuja Joshi in the "The Resident" that aired Tuesday, May 11. Photo: Guy D'Alema/FOX
Malcolm-Jamal Warner (from left), Manish Dayal, guest star Tasso Feldman and guest star Anuja Joshi in the "The Resident" that aired Tuesday, May 11. Photo: Guy D'Alema/FOX

Radio & TV Talk Blog | 1 hour ago
By Rodney Ho, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Locally filmed medical drama gets 22 more episodes.

Fox’s sturdy medical drama “The Resident” will continue to see patients for a fifth season.

The network gave the show a green light for at least 22 more episodes come this fall.

It’s been the network’s best performing drama behind only the “9-1-1″ procedural dramas.

“The Resident,” set at the fictional Chastain Memorial Hospital in Midtown Atlanta using the High Museum as its exterior and atrium, will remain at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The ensemble cast features veteran TV actors such as Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut. Chestnut’s role will be reduced to a recurring role season 5 since he was tapped to lead in another Fox drama “Our Kind of People.”

Season 4 featured Leeves’ character Dr. Kit Voss taking over as CEO and transitioning the hospital from private to public.

Most of the interior shots for the show are shot at Film Rockdale studio in Conyers.

