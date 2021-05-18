Fox’s ‘The Resident” renewed for fifth season

Fox’s sturdy medical drama “The Resident” will continue to see patients for a fifth season.
The network gave the show a green light for at least 22 more episodes come this fall.
It’s been the network’s best performing drama behind only the “9-1-1″ procedural dramas.
“The Resident,” set at the fictional Chastain Memorial Hospital in Midtown Atlanta using the High Museum as its exterior and atrium, will remain at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
The ensemble cast features veteran TV actors such as Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut. Chestnut’s role will be reduced to a recurring role season 5 since he was tapped to lead in another Fox drama “Our Kind of People.”