Fox’s ‘Portia’ talk show to focus on AJC hip-hop doc Thursday

The show airs in Atlanta on Fox 5 at 1 p.m.
Portia Bruner (left) brought in a host of Atlanta hip-hop stars and the creators of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution doc "The South Got Something To Say" for an episode airing Dec. 14, 2023.

Credit: RACHEL ROBIN

Portia Bruner (left) brought in a host of Atlanta hip-hop stars and the creators of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution doc "The South Got Something To Say" for an episode airing Dec. 14, 2023. RACHEL TOBIN

Credit: RACHEL ROBIN

Credit: RACHEL ROBIN

The daily talk show “Portia” hosted by Portia Bruner will discuss the 50th anniversary of hip hop and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution documentary “The South Got Something To Say” this week.

This episode of “Portia” will air in Atlanta on Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) at 1 p.m. Thursday and will air on TV stations in San Francisco and Chicago. It will also be on cable network Fox Soul at 3 p.m.

AJC journalists and filmmakers Tyson and Ryon Horne, producers of “The South Got Something to Say” along with AJC reporter Ernie Suggs (who co-wrote the film with reporter DeAsia Paige) will talk about the documentary, which premiered last month and can be viewed at www.ajc.com/hiphop/.

Guests will also include Rapper Princess from Crime Mob, Pastor Troy, producer Dallas Austin and Speech of Arrested Development, who are all featured in the film.

“The movie made me better appreciate how Atlanta was able to flip hip-hop and make it a cultural and global phenomenon,” Suggs said in an earlier interview. The movie project began in April as a way to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, spearheaded by new AJC publisher Andrew Morse and new editor-in-chief Leroy Chapman.

The documentary covers the history of hip-hop in Atlanta featuring dozens of interviews including T.I., Jeezy, Austin, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Drama, Lil Yachty and members of Goodie Mob as well as U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, former U.N. ambassador and Atlanta mayor Andrew Young and current Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens.

IF YOU WATCH

“Portia,” 1 p.m. weekdays on Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) and 3 p.m. on Fox Soul

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

