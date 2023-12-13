Fox’s ‘Portia’ talk show to focus on AJC hip-hop doc Thursday

AJC journalists and filmmakers Tyson and Ryon Horne, producers of “The South Got Something to Say” along with AJC reporter Ernie Suggs (who co-wrote the film with reporter DeAsia Paige) will talk about the documentary, which premiered last month and can be viewed at www.ajc.com/hiphop/.

Guests will also include Rapper Princess from Crime Mob, Pastor Troy, producer Dallas Austin and Speech of Arrested Development, who are all featured in the film.

“The movie made me better appreciate how Atlanta was able to flip hip-hop and make it a cultural and global phenomenon,” Suggs said in an earlier interview. The movie project began in April as a way to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, spearheaded by new AJC publisher Andrew Morse and new editor-in-chief Leroy Chapman.

The documentary covers the history of hip-hop in Atlanta featuring dozens of interviews including T.I., Jeezy, Austin, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Drama, Lil Yachty and members of Goodie Mob as well as U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, former U.N. ambassador and Atlanta mayor Andrew Young and current Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens.

IF YOU WATCH

“Portia,” 1 p.m. weekdays on Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) and 3 p.m. on Fox Soul