BreakingNews
Firefighter steps through floor while battling NW Atlanta house fire
ajc logo
X

Fox nixes country music family drama ‘Monarch’ after one season

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
It was shot in metro Atlanta last year

“Monarch,” Fox’s effort to try to create a country version of “Empire,” didn’t stick. The network canceled the family drama after just one season.

The series, which was shot last fall into the winter in metro Atlanta, was going to be a mid-season show replacement but instead was moved to a fall debut after a change in showrunners.

Fox promoted Susan Sarandon as the queen of the country music family, but she ended up only appearing in occasional flashbacks after the first episode.

Critics weren’t impressed. Rotten Tomatoes critics rating was just 31% with this consensus: “Heavy on the clichés while disappointingly light on Susan Sarandon, this ‘Monarch’ is a so-so successor to a lineage of soaps about families warring over their business empire.” Viewers liked it even less with a 25% positive rating.

It opened with 4 million overnight viewers but slipped below 2 million for subsequent episodes.

The season and series finale aired Monday.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Abrams’ aide says Democrat had ‘nearly impossible’ chance to beat Kemp7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to Covid
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves trade prospects to Tigers, acquire coveted reliever Joe Jiménez
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Republicans pile on Trump for Herschel Walker loss
51m ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Mike Conti covering for recuperating Bob Rathbun for two Hawks telecasts
‘The Number Ones’ explores 20 No. 1 hits that ‘ruptured’ music from the Beatles to Soulja...
Michelle Malone brings back the Hot Toddies for Christmas joy
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
22h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top