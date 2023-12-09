Former UGA quarterback Hutson Mason leaving 680/The Fan morning show

Former University of Georgia quarterback Hutson Mason is leaving the 680/The Fan Locker Room morning show for a full-tieme corporate job at Chick fil-A.
He made the announcement on air Friday morning. His final day after more than two years on the station will be Friday, Dec. 15.
“It’s a sad and exciting time all at once for me. I’m excited about my next career step with @ChickfilA but sad to be leaving my brothers in The Locker Room,” he wrote on X.
David Dickey, who owns the sports station, said the other four members of The Locker Room morning show will remain: Brian Finneran, John Michaels, “Hometeam” Brandon Leak and Joe Hamilton.
“This sounds like a great opportunity for Hutson,” Dickey said. “Once he gets settled, I want him to continue to contribute and interact with the morning show. Hutson will be on weekly.”
Going forward, Dickey said, “I wouldn’t hesitate working with him again full time.”
Hutson, 32, was with the University of Georgia from 2011 to 2014 and was starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in 2014. He has since worked on radio and calling college football games for ESPN.
