Former UGA quarterback Hutson Mason leaving 680/The Fan morning show

Former University of Georgia quarterback Hutson Mason is leaving the 680/The Fan Locker Room morning show for a full-tieme corporate job at Chick fil-A.

He made the announcement on air Friday morning. His final day after more than two years on the station will be Friday, Dec. 15.

“It’s a sad and exciting time all at once for me. I’m excited about my next career step with @ChickfilA but sad to be leaving my brothers in The Locker Room,” he wrote on X.