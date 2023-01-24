Former Fox 5 meteorologist Adam Klotz attacked in NYC subway

“This whole group comes and gang-rushes me, jumps on me and just starts beating me and kicking me,” Klotz told Carlson. “I hear, ‘Put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep.’ They wanted to knock me out... I got kicked up and down the side, kind of stomped on. They got their licks in for sure.”

Earlier on “Fox & Friends,” Klotz was noncommittal about pursuing charges.

“I want someone to be held responsible, but really what I want is some sort of change. I don’t want this to happen to somebody else, and I don’t think necessarily just these kids getting in trouble,” he said. “Like, where’s the structural things?”

Before joining Fox News, Klotz was a weekend meteorologist and multimedia journalist at Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) from 2014 to 2016.