Former Fox 5 meteorologist Adam Klotz attacked in NYC subway

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
He is now at Fox News

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz, who previously worked at Fox 5 in Atlanta, is recovering from a brutal attack on a New York City subway train over the weekend.

Klotz said he was riding a train at 1 a.m. early Sunday morning when he saw a teen trying to light a elderly man’s hair on fire. When he told him to stop, the teen and his friends decided to go after Klotz, chasing him into another subway car and beating him.

On social media, he showed black eyes and cuts on his face. He also said he had bruised ribs.

The police apprehended three of the teens, two 15-year-old males and one 17-year-old male.

Klotz spoke with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Monday night about the attack.

“This whole group comes and gang-rushes me, jumps on me and just starts beating me and kicking me,” Klotz told Carlson. “I hear, ‘Put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep.’ They wanted to knock me out... I got kicked up and down the side, kind of stomped on. They got their licks in for sure.”

Earlier on “Fox & Friends,” Klotz was noncommittal about pursuing charges.

“I want someone to be held responsible, but really what I want is some sort of change. I don’t want this to happen to somebody else, and I don’t think necessarily just these kids getting in trouble,” he said. “Like, where’s the structural things?”

Before joining Fox News, Klotz was a weekend meteorologist and multimedia journalist at Fox 5 (WAGA-TV) from 2014 to 2016.

William ‘Ort’ Carlton, beloved Athens character, leaves the building
3h ago

