Former CBS46 anchor Mike Dunston files discrimination lawsuit

Dunston said four times, when he requested to pair up with a male anchor, three different news directors refused. The lawsuit also said management gave younger and less experienced employees anchor opportunities over Dunston, who is over 40 and has 25 years of experience in broadcasting.

He said after he filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Doerr began harassing him and deprived Dunston of contractually obligated career consultations with the talent coach. He also said his contract was terminated six weeks early in May of 2020 without cause.

Doerr, who was news director at the station for two and a half years, left CBS46 in early 2019 for a general manager job for Meredith in New England.

Current CBS46 news director Deborah Collura did not respond to an inquiry seeking comment.

Dunston is now working with Spectrum News in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A discrimination suit filed in 2019 by former CBS chief meteorologist Paul Ossmann is still pending. He accused the station of race discrimination and a hostile work environment. The station said he was fired for cause regarding his treatment of female employees.