Former Braves reporter Kelsey Wingert recuperating from foul ball injury

Colorado Rockies television reporter Kelsey Wingert does a spot from the first-base well before the first inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 16, 2022, in Denver. Wingert was hit by a foul off the bat of San Francisco Giants' Austin Slater in the ninth inning of the game. The announcer, who was seated in the first-base camera well, was taken from the game after being struck in the head by the ball. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

caption arrowCaption
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
She said it could have been a lot worse.

Former Atlanta Braves TV reporter Kelsey Wingert, now covering the Colorado Rockies, got hit in the forehead by a foul ball earlier this week but appears to be on the mend.

She currently works for AT&T SportsNet in Denver after spending three years with what was then called Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast from 2016 to 2019.

“The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP,” Wingert tweeted Wednesday.

Wingert said in the tweet that she spent five hours at the hospital with her producer, the general manager of AT&T SportsNet and his wife. “I had [a] CT scan to check for internal bleeding/fractures & it came back clear, Thank God,” she said.

She was hit by a foul hit by Giants player Austin Slater in the ninth inning Monday. She was sitting in the first-base camera well at Coors Field, The Associated Press reported. The ball came off Slater’s bat at about 95 miles per hour, she estimated.

Wingert returned to Atlanta this week and stitches are expected to come out in a few days, she said. She added that it could have been a lot worse.

The sports reporter is set to get married in June to high school pastor Casey Lynch, she noted in social media. Wingert purchased her wedding dress from “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” star Lori Allen from the Bridals by Lori boutique in Sandy Springs.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

