Former Atlantan Ciara, NFL’s Russell Wilson announce third child, a baby girl

R&B singer and actress Ciara and her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson announced the arrival of their third child, a baby girl they named Amora Princess.
They each posted an Instagram photo of the baby, who came in at 9 pounds and one ounce.
Ciara, 38, who played the adult version of Nettie Harris in the upcoming musical version of “The Color Purple” out on Christmas Day, also has a 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son with Wilson, as well as a 9-year-old son named Future with her ex, Atlanta rapper Future.
The “Goodies” singer spent her teen years in College Park and graduated from Riverdale High School. She left Atlanta in 2015 and now lives in Denver, where Wilson is starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. The couple married in 2016.
