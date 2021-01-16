Former 99X jock Yvonne Monet returns to radio on Q99.7 as midday host

Monet isn’t a stranger to Q99.7. She has worked for many years with the morning show, the Bert Show, as the DJ for its annual “Girls Night Out” promotion.

On her website, Monet explains her approach to DJing events.

“I suppose I still treat every show as though I’m auditioning for my first gig on the radio,” she said. “In a sense, I am. My business success has been due to my reputation and referrals. I put it all out there for every show — large or small.”

When asked about what she was doing in the early 1990s on 99X in an interview in 2017 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the station’s launch, Monet said, “It’s funny to hear people talk about EDM. Yeah. That was kind of what we were doing 25 years ago. Every generation has its own name for it. The ratings were through the roof for my show in that time slot. It was a great experience.”

On Q99.7, she will be heard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Evening jock Jade Jones will take over Adam Bomb’s slot from 3-7 p.m., joined by Bert Show host Moe Mitchell. Diaz would like to create a personality-based two-person afternoon team, something the station has never tried before.

Mitchell, who joined the Bert Show in 2018, will continue to work with the morning show, so he’ll juggle two shifts.

Bomb, who also goes by Adam Baum but is actually Adam Hapeman, had a long history with Q100/Q99.7.

He began at Q100 in 2006 at night and left in 2010 for a morning show job in Dallas. In 2012, Q100 brought him back in syndicated form at night while he stayed in Dallas, first with Perez Hilton, then solo. In 2017, he took over afternoons. He will continue to do a night syndicated show on many Cumulus stations but won’t be heard in Atlanta anymore.

The Q99.7 evening slot is now open, and Diaz is hunting for a replacement.

Management at Atlanta-based Cumulus Media said the strategy Q99.7 is taking is to counter the growth of Spotify and Pandora and all the streaming services by providing listeners something different: more personality throughout the day. This is the opposite of what the other three pop stations in town have been doing. Power 96.1 just got rid of all its local jocks and Star 94 recently reduced its staff as well. B98.5, the most popular pop station in town, has always focused on music.