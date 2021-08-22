Ex-Georgian Brett Butler explains how she went from $25M to GoFundMe plea

Her life was never easy. She had an abusive alcoholic father, then suffered through alcoholism and an abusive marriage before starring in “Grace Under Fire” on ABC in the early 1990s, which was a huge hit its first two seasons. But as her painkiller addiction took hold, she admitted to being a terror on the TV set. Her erratic behavior and frequent disappearances led to a truncated fifth season and an abrupt cancellation.

Caption Brett Butler starred as Grace Kelly in "Grace Under Fire," which aired on ABC from 1993 to 1998. (Photo: ABC, 1994) Credit: BOB D AMICO Credit: BOB D AMICO

She said she made $25 million from “Grace Under Fire” and became sober from all drugs and alcohol by 1998. But she admitted to poor financial decisions.

“I was a little bit too trusting with some people that worked for me, and I had a lot of things stolen,” she told the publication. “That’s just stupid on my part, not to have insurance for those things. And to loan and give a lot of money away. I really just felt so guilty for having it — I almost couldn’t get rid of it fast enough.”

Work has not been steady for her over the years. Charlie Sheen gave her a recurring role on his show “Anger Management” in 2012 for two seasons. More recently she’s had small roles in ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” HBO’s “The Leftovers,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show.”

But none of that was enough steady income. And she told the publication about a serious bout of depression that hit her in 2019.

A former stand-up comic, Butler is now working on a new routine, jotting jokes down in a notebook. “I couldn’t remember the last time I’d done that,” she said. “I was so grateful. It was like something I did at the beginning, when there was no roof on my dreams.”