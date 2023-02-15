X
Erick Erickson extends contract with WSB radio for three more years

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

WSB radio afternoon host Erick Erickson has signed a new contract that will keep him at the news/talk station another three years.

Erickson has been with WSB for 12 years, starting on weekends, then moving to evenings and afternoons before landing the noon to 3 p.m. slot, taking over for the late Rush Limbaugh two years ago.

The conservative talk show host with a deep sense of faith is also heard on other CMG stations including stations in Orlando, Florida; Athens, Georgia; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Dayton, Ohio; and Jacksonville, Florida.

“For more than a decade, Erick has done a great job of entertaining and informing the WSB audience about the biggest news stories of the day,” said Ken Charles, WSB director of branding and programming in a press release. “I’m proud we’ll continue our partnership for another three years, and I’m excited about what new things we can create moving forward. The best is yet to come!”

“I fell into the role by accident 12 years ago,” Erickson said. “It’s not just the longest job I’ve had, it’s three hours of joy every day working with the best people in radio. I simply cannot imagine doing anything else anywhere else with any team other than the hard-working talent at 95.5 WSB.”

Talkers magazine, in its Heavy Hundred most influential talk show hosts last year, ranked Erickson No. 39 nationwide.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

