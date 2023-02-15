Erick Erickson extends contract with WSB radio for three more years

“For more than a decade, Erick has done a great job of entertaining and informing the WSB audience about the biggest news stories of the day,” said Ken Charles, WSB director of branding and programming in a press release. “I’m proud we’ll continue our partnership for another three years, and I’m excited about what new things we can create moving forward. The best is yet to come!”

“I fell into the role by accident 12 years ago,” Erickson said. “It’s not just the longest job I’ve had, it’s three hours of joy every day working with the best people in radio. I simply cannot imagine doing anything else anywhere else with any team other than the hard-working talent at 95.5 WSB.”