Encouraging news for Jovita Moore in her battle with brain cancer

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Channel 2 Action News Wednesday reported that evening anchor Jovita Moore’s brain tumor is responding to treatment.

Doctors were unable to remove the tumor during surgery in April but chemotherapy and radiation has reduced its size.

Moore last week announced that she had glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer that has no known cure.

She has since been flooded with cards and emails sending her well wishes and support.

According to the National Brain Tumor Society, about 13,000 Americans each year are diagnosed with glioblastoma. The group said the five-year survival rate for glioblastoma patients is 6.8 percent, and the average length of survival for glioblastoma patients is estimated to be 12 to 18 months.

Moore, who joined WSB-TV in 1997 and has been a primary evening anchor since 2012, has requested people could also donate to Our House Atlanta, which helps homeless families, and The National Brain Tumor Society.

If you would like to send her a personal card, the address at the TV station is WSB-TV, 1601 W Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30309.

ajc.com

Rodney Ho
Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

