Donald Glover, Aaron Sorkin, 600 other men, join female producers seeking abortion protections for studio employees

Nearly 600 male Hollywood TV showrunners have signed a letter seeking abortion protections for employees at major Hollywood studios in states like Georgia and Texas where abortion is severely restricted or banned.
This letter comes on the heels of one signed by 411 female TV showrunners last week that detailed what they wanted from companies like Netflix, Amazon and Disney: clarification on how they plan to handle various scenarios regarding pregnancy and the health of their employees in states identified as “anti-abortion.” In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing individual states to ban abortion if they choose.
“Abortion access doesn’t only affect people who can become pregnant. It affects us all,” said the letter, procured exclusively by Variety magazine.
The letters don’t say what will happen if the showrunners are unsatisfied with the responses, though they may be less likely to want to work in Georgia.
Courtesy of very generous tax credits for production companies passed in 2008, Georgia is currently the third most popular state for TV and film production behind only New York and California, both states which offer relatively unrestricted access to abortion services.
The letter features a who’s who of TV showrunners and film producers including Steven Levitan (”Modern Family”), Norman Lear (”Good Times,” “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons”), Aaron Sorkin (”The West Wing”), Marietta native Alan Ball (”True Blood”), Carlton Cuse (”Lost”), Chuck Lorre (”The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men”), David E. Kelley (”Boston Legal,” “Picket Fences”), Larry David (”Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Cameron Crowe (”Jerry Maguire,” “Almost Famous”), Atlanta native Ed Helms (”Rutherford Falls”), Fred Armisen (”Portlandia”), Greg Daniels (”Parks and Recreation,” “The Office”), Matthew Weiner (”Mad Men”), Seth MacFarlane (”The Orville,” “Family Guy”) and Phil Rosenthal (”Everybody Loves Raymond”)
Many have worked in Georgia including Kevin Williamson (”Vampire Diaries”), longtime Atlantan Donald Glover (”Atlanta”), Glen Mazzara (”The Walking Dead”), Russel Friend (”Ordinary Joe”), Greg Berlanti (”Doom Patrol”), Mike O’Malley (”Survivor’s Remorse”) and Scott Gimple (”The Walking Dead”).
Notable TV producers from Atlanta not on the list: Tyler Perry and Will Packer.
WE, THE UNDERSIGNED, STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH OUR FEMALE, TRANS & NON-BINARY SHOWRUNNER COLLEAGUES
In demanding a coordinated and timely response from our employers regarding the imminent workplace-safety crisis created by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Abortion access doesn’t only affect people who can become pregnant. It affects us all.
1. Aaron Cooley
2. Aaron Daniel Harberts
3. Aaron Ginsburg
4. Aaron Korsh
5. Aaron Rahsaan Thomas
6. Aaron Shure
7. Aaron Sorkin
8. Abe Sylvia
9. Adam Chase
10. Adam Conover
11. Adam Countee
12. Adam Goldberg
13. Adam Horowitz
14. Adam McKay
15. Adam Milch
16. Adam R. Perlman
17. Akiva Goldsman
18. Al Madrigal
19. Alan Ball
20. Alan Poul
21. Alan Yang
22. Albert Kim
23. Alec Berg
24. Alex Anfanger
25. Alex Barnow
26. Alex Berger
27. Alex Cuthbertson
28. Alex Fernie
29. Alex Gansa
30. Alex Gregory
31. Alex Herschlag
32. Alex Kurtzman
33. Alexi Hawley
34. Allan Heinberg
35. Andrew Black
36. Andrew Chambliss
37. Andrew Green
38. Andrew Hinderaker
39. Andrew Reich
40. Andrew Dettmann
41. Andy Gordon
42. Andy Reaser
43. Anthony Gioe
44. Anthony King
45. Anthony Natoli
46. Anthony Sparks
47. Ari Posner
48. Aron Eli Coleite
49. Austen Earl
50. Austin Winsberg
51. Barry M. Schkolnick
52. Beau Willimon
53. Ben Edlund
54. Ben Karlin
55. Ben Mekler
56. Ben Nedivi
57. Ben Queen
58. Ben Wexler
59. Benjamin David Sinclair
60. Benji Samit
61. Bill Chais
62. Bill Hader
63. Bill Krebs
64. Bill Lawrence
65. Bill Martin
66. Bill Prady
67. Bill Wolkoff
68. Bill Wrubel
69. Billy Eichner
70. Billy Ray
71. Blake Lee
72. Bob Daily
73. Brad Falchuk
74. Bradley Marques
75. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
76. Brandon Margolis
77. Brannon Braga
78. Brendan Gall
79. Brendan Hay
80. Brent Fletcher
81. Brent Miller
82. Brett Baer
83. Brett Johnson
84. Brett Matthews
85. Brian Gallivan
86. Brian K. Vaughan
87. Brian Koppelman
88. Brian Michael Lynch
89. Brian Young
90. Bruce Miller
91. Bryan Cogman
92. Bryan Fuller
93. Bryan Wynbrandt
94. Byron Balasco
95. Cameron Ali Fay
96. Cameron Crowe
97. Carl Capotorto
98. Carlton Cuse
99. Carter Bays
100. Carter Covington
101. Chad Fiveash
102. Chad Hodge
103. Charles H. Eglee
104. Charles Murray
105. Charlie Brooker
106. Charlie Day
107. Charlie Grandy
108. Cheo Hodari Coker
109. Chip Johannessen
110. Chris Bishop
111. Chris Brancato
112. Chris Dingess
113. Chris Harris
114. Chris Mundy
115. Chris Ord
116. Chris Romano
117. Chris Van Dusen
118. Christian Taylor
119.Christopher Amick
120. Christopher C. Rogers
121. Christopher Cantwell
122. Christopher Hollier
123. Christopher Keyser
124. Christopher Lloyd
125. Christopher Miller
126. Christopher Storer
127. Chuck Lorre
128. Chuck Tatham
129. Clyde Phillips
130. Colin Edward Lawrence
131. Cord Jefferson
132. Courtney Lilly
133. Craig DiGregorio
134. Craig Doyle
135. Craig Gerard
136. Craig Mazin
137. Craig Shapiro
138. Craig Thomas
139. Craig Turk
140. D.B. Weiss
141. Damon Lindelof
142. Dan Bucatinsky
143. Dan Fogelman
144. Dan Futterman
145. Dan Goor
146. Dan Gregor
147. Dan Guterman
148. Dan Hernandez
149. Dan Milano
150. Dan Signer
151. Dan Sterling
152. Daniel Cerone
153. Daniel Goldfarb
154. Daniel Palladino
155. Daniel Powell
156. Daniel Schimpf
157. Daniel Thomsen
158. Danny Fernandez
159. Danny Strong
160. Dave Burd
161. Dave Erickson
162. Dave Finkel
163. Dave Holstein
164. David A. Goodman
165. David Adjmi
166. David Benioff
167. David DiGilio
168. David Dobkin
169. David E. Kelley
170. David Eick
171. David Flebotte
172. David Fury
173. David Gould
174. David Graziano
175. David Guarascio
176. David Guggenheim
177. David H. Goodman
178. David H. Steinberg
179. David Holden
180. David Hudgins
181. David Iserson
182. David J. Rosen
183. Dave King
184. David Kohan
185. David Levien
186. David Mandel
187. David McMillan
188. David S. Goyer
189. David Schulner
190. David Shore
191. David Sidorov
192. David Simon
193. David Slack
194. David Stassen
195. David Wain
196. David Weil
197. David Windsor
198. David Zabel
199. D.C. Pierson
200. Dean Georgaris
201. Declan De Barra
202. Deric A. Hughes
203. Devon Shepard
204. Dewayne Jones
205. Donald Glover
206. Doug Mand
207. Drew Crevello
208. Drew Goddard
209. Drew Z. Greenberg
210. D.V. DeVincentis
211. Eben Russell
212. Ed Helms
213. Ed Redlich
214. Edward Kitsis
215. Elgin James
216. Eli Attie
217. Eric Charmelo
218. Eric Falconer
219. Eric Gilliland
220. Eric Guggenheim
221. Eric Haywood
222. Eric Heisserer
223. Eric Kripke
224. Eric Overmyer
225. Eric Tuchman
226. Erik Oleson
227. Etan Marciano
228. Flint Wainess
229. Frank Pugliese
230. Fred Armisen
231. Gabe Liedman
232. Gabriel L. Feinberg
233. Garrett Lerner
234. Gideon Raff
235. Glen Mazzara
236. Graham Roland
237. Graham Yost
238. Greg Berlanti
239. Greg Daniels
240. Greg Tuculescu
241. Greg Yaitanes
242. Halsted Sullivan
243. Harris Danow
244. Hart Hanson
245. Hayden Schlossberg
246. Henry Alonso Myers
247. Hilly Hicks Jr.
248. Howard A. Rodman
249. Howard Deutch
250. Ian Deitchman
251. Ian B. Goldberg
252. Ike Barinholtz
253. Isaac Aptaker
254. Itamar Moses
255. J. Holtham
256. Jack Burditt
257. Jack Dolgen
258. Jake Fogelnest
259. Jake Kasdan
260. Jake Weisman
261. James Duff
262. James Schamus
263. James Stoteraux
264. Jason Horwitch
265. Jason Katims
266. Jason Smilovic
267. Jason Sudeikis
268. Jason Ubaldi
269. Jay Beattie
270. Jay Duplass
271. Jay Kogen
272. Jed Whedon
273. Jeff Blitz
274. Jeff Davis
275. Jeff Melvoin
276. Jeff Rake
277. Jeff Schaffer
278. Jeffrey Bell
279. Jeffrey Lieber
280. Jeffrey Paul King
281. Jeremy Carver
282. Jeremy Garelick
283. Jesse Alexander
284. Jesse Armstrong
285. Jesse Lasky
286. Jim Gavin
287. Jim Mickle
288. J.J. Abrams
289. Joe Gangemi
290. Joe Henderson
291. Joe Port
292. Joe Wiseman
293. Joel Sinensky
294. Joey Falco
295. John Aboud
296. John August
297. John Eisendrath
298. John Francis Daley
299. John Gatins
300. John Hamburg
301. John Hlavin
302. John Hoffman
303. John McNamara
304. John Melfi
305. John Riggi
306. John Rogers
307. John Wells
308. John Whittington
309. Jon Avnet
310. Jon Feldman
311. Jon Hurwitz
312. Jon Kinnally
313. Jon Lovett
314. Jon Robin Baitz
315. Jonathan Abrahams
316. Jonathan Caren
317. Jonathan Collier
318. Jonathan Entwistle
319. Jonathan Goldstein
320. Jonathan Groff
321. Jonathan I. Kidd
322. Jonathan Krisel
323. Jonathan Levine
324. Jonathan Lisco
325. Jonathan E. Steinberg
326. Jonathan Tropper
327. Jordan Blum
328. Jordan Peele
329. Jorge A. Reyes
330. Jose Molina
331. Josh Appelbaum
332. Josh Berman
333. Josh Bycel
334. Josh Friedman
335. Josh Gad
336. Josh Greenberg
337. Josh Heald
338. Josh Lieb
339. Josh Reims
340. Josh Schwartz
341. Josh Siegal
342. Josh Stoddard
343. Joshua Allen
344. Joshua Safran
345. Joshuah Bearman
346. Julian Breece
347. Justin Marks348. Justin Noble
349. Justin Simien
350. Karl Gajdusek
351. Keith Eisner
352. Kelvin Yu
353. Ken Jeong
354. Ken Olin
355. Kenneth Lin
356. Kenya Barris
357. Kevin Biegel
358. Kevin Etten
359. Kevin Falls
360. Kevin Hench
361. Kevin Williamson
362. Kirk J. Rudell
363. Kumail Nanjiani
364. Kurt Sutter
365. Kyle Bradstreet
366. Kyle Jarrow
367. Kyle Mooney
368. Lamar Woods
369. Lamorne Morris
370. Larry David
371. Larry Karaszewsk
i372. Larry Wilmore
373. Lee Eisenberg
374. Lee Sung Jin
375. Leigh Dana Jackson
376. Les Bohem
377. Leslie Morgenstein
378. Lon Zimmet
379. Luke Del Tredici
380. Luvh Rakhe
381. Malcolm Spellman
382. Mano Agapion
383. Marc Firek
384. Marc Guggenheim
385. Marc Silverstein
386. Marco Ramirez
387. Mark Bianculli
388. Mark Duplass
389. Mark Goffman
390. Mark Gross
391. Mark Ian Bomback
392. Mark Kruger
393. Mark Kunerth
394. Mark Lafferty
395. Mark Levin
396. Mark V. Olsen
397. Mark Valadez
398. Mark Verheiden
399. Marshall Herskovitz
400. Martin Gero
401. Matt Byrne
402. Matt Corman
403. Matt Duffer
404. Matt Fusfeld
405. Matt Hubbard
406. Matt Kester
407. Matt Lopez
408. Matt Manfredi
409. Matt McGuinness
410. Matt Miller
411. Matt Negrete
412. Matt Selman
413. Matt Tarses
414. Matt Warburton
415. Matthew J. Lieberman
416. Matthew Kellard
417. Matthew Lau
418. Matthew López
419. Matthew Murray
420. Matthew Senreich
421. Matthew Weiner
422. Matthew Zinman
423. Max Borenstein
424. Mehar Sethi
425. Micah Fitzerman-Blue
426. Micah Schraft
427. Michael Aguilar
428. Michael Chabon
429. Michael Colton
430. Michael D. Fuller
431. Michael Goldbach
432. Michael Green
433. Michael Hitchcock
434. Michael Price
435. Michael Rauch
436. Michael Schur
437. Michael Showalter
438. Michael Waldron
439. Michael Yank
440. Mickey Down
441. Mickey Fisher
442. Mike Chessler
443. Mike McMahan
444. Mike O’Malley
445. Mike Royce
446. Mike Schiff
447. Mike Sikowitz
448. Neal Baer, MD
449. Neil Gaiman
450. Neil Goldman
451. Nicholas Rutherford
452. Nicholas Stoller
453. Nicholas Wootton
454. Nick Kocher
455. Nick Kroll
456. Nick Mandernach
457. Noah Evslin
458. Noah Hawley
459. Norman Lear
460. Patrick Schumacker
461. Patrick Sean Smith
462. Patrick Somerville
463. Patrik-Ian Polk
464. Patton Oswalt
465. Paul Feig
466. Paul Scheer
467. Paul Thureen
468. Paul Weitz
469. Paul William Davies
470. Peter Ackerman
471. Peter Calloway
472. Peter Chiarelli
473. Peter Elkoff
474. Peter Gould
475. Peter Nowalk
476. Peter Ocko
477. Peter Paige
478. Peter Tolan
479. Phil Hay
480. Phil Klemmer
481. Phil Lord
482. Phil Rosenthal
483. Philip Matarese
484. Prashanth Venkataramanujam
485. Prentice Penny
486. R.J. Cutler
487. Ramy Youssef
488. Randy Barbato
489. Raphael Bob-Waksberg
490. Rasheed Newson
491. Rawson Marshall Thurber
492. Rene Gube
493. Rian Johnson
494. Richard Keith
495. Rick Cleveland
496. Rob Bragin
497. Rob Corddry
498. Rob Greenberg
499. Rob Hanning
500. Rob Lotterstein
501. Rob McElhenney
502. Rob Thomas
503. Rob Wright
504. Robbie Thompson
505. Robert Berens
506. Robert Cohen
507. Robert Hewitt Wolfe
508. Robert Levine
509. Robert Padnick
510. Robert Rovner
511. Robert Smigel
512. Roberto Benabib
513. Rodney Barnes
514. Rodney Rothman
515. Rodrigo García
516. Rolin Jones
517. Ron Fitzgerald
518. Ross Duffer
519. Russel Friend
520. Ryan Condal
521. Ryan Murphy
522. Ryan O’Connell
523. Ryan Raddatz
524. Sam Ernst
525. Sam Esmail
526. Sam Laybourne
527. Sam Means
528. Sam Pitman
529. Sam Reich
530. Sam Richardson
531. Sam Shaw
532. Sanjay Shah
533. Sascha Penn
534. Scott Alexander
535. Scott Frank
536. Scott Gold
537. Scott M. Gimple
538. Scott Neustadter
539. Scott Prendergast
540. Scott Reynolds
541. Scott Rosenbaum
542. Scott Z. Burns
543. Sean Clements
544. Seth Gordon
545. Seth Grahame-Smith
546. Seth MacFarlane
547. Shawn Ryan
548. Silas Howard
549. Spike Jonze
550. Stephen Falk
551. Stephen Glover
552. Steve Blackman
553. Steve Lichtman
554. Steve Yockey
555. Steven Canals
556. Steven Davis
557. Steven Levenson
558. Steven Levitan
559. Steven Lilien
560. Steven S. DeKnight
561. Sunil Nayar
562. Tad Quill
563. Taika Waititi
564. Ted Humphrey
565. Ted Nitschke
566. Terence Winter
567. Terry Matalas
568. Thomas Kail
569. Tim Curcio
570. Tim Heidecker
571. T.J. Brady
572. Todd Helbing
573. Todd Slavkin
574. Tom Fontana
575. Tom Purcell
576. Tony Gilroy
577. Tony Phelan
578. Travon Free
579. Trey Callaway
580. Tripper Clancy
581. Tucker Cawley
582. Vali Chandrasekaran
583. Vinnie Wilhelm
584. Warren Hsu Leonard
585. Warren Leight
586. Will Forte
587. Will Gluck
588. Will Pascoe
589. William Harper
590. Yassir Lester
591. Zachary Whedon
592. Zack Estrin
593. Zahir McGhee
594. Zander Lehmann
