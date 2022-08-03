Donald Glover, Aaron Sorkin, 600 other men, join female producers seeking abortion protections for studio employees

This letter comes on the heels of one signed by 411 female TV showrunners last week that detailed what they wanted from companies like Netflix, Amazon and Disney: clarification on how they plan to handle various scenarios regarding pregnancy and the health of their employees in states identified as “anti-abortion.” In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing individual states to ban abortion if they choose.

“Abortion access doesn’t only affect people who can become pregnant. It affects us all,” said the letter, procured exclusively by Variety magazine.