Doggy Con at Woodruff Park August 28: Cosplay for pups

Dogs will be judged in six different categories with the best in show getting a VIP pass to Dragon Con. The other categories are best doggy/human dynamic duo; best character cosplay; biggest “aww” factor; best small but mighty pup; and best big buddy.

The judges are Atlanta City Councilmember Amir Farokhi, local artist Catlanta aka Rory Hawkins, costume designer and cosplayer Yaya Han and dog influencer Super Murph the French Bulldog.

The monies raised from vendors, sponsors and registrations for the free event will go to helping build a small dog park at Woodruff Park, which is just six acres.

Wilma Sothern, vice president for marketing at Central Atlanta Progress, said the park is going through phase one of renovations, taking some walls down on Peachtree Street to allow more entry points. The dog park is part of phase two.

She said the first Doggy Con in 2018 drew 50 participants and 200 spectators and it rained. Spectator count grew to 500 in 2019. The pandemic killed the 2020 version. She hopes to make this an annual event and the weather report for this Saturday is looking promising.

Parade participants can register for $20 by August 26 or register onsite at the event for $25.

IF YOU GO

Doggy Con

9 a.m.-noon Aug. 28. Free. Woodruff Park, 91 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. atlantadowntown.com/do/doggy-con-2021.