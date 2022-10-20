Disney+’s ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ starring Kathryn Hahn shooting in Atlanta

Called “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” the series has a working title “My Pretty,” a sly reference to what the Wicked Witch of the West calls Dorothy in the film “The Wizard of Oz.” Disney and Marvel often uses fake names for movies and TV shows while they are in production.

Hahn’s character first showed up in the 2021 series “WandaVision” as Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor in a fake sitcom world. Near the end of the series, viewers find out she is in fact a powerful witch. Wanda and Agatha battle it out and in the end, Wanda traps Agatha in Westview, forcing her to be Agnes. Before she reverts to being Agnes, Agatha tells Wanda: “You have no idea what you’ve unleashed! You’re gonna need me!”