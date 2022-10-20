ajc logo
Disney+’s ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ starring Kathryn Hahn shooting in Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Disney+ is going to start shooting a spin-off series focused on Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville early next year.

Called “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” the series has a working title “My Pretty,” a sly reference to what the Wicked Witch of the West calls Dorothy in the film “The Wizard of Oz.” Disney and Marvel often uses fake names for movies and TV shows while they are in production.

Hahn’s character first showed up in the 2021 series “WandaVision” as Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor in a fake sitcom world. Near the end of the series, viewers find out she is in fact a powerful witch. Wanda and Agatha battle it out and in the end, Wanda traps Agatha in Westview, forcing her to be Agnes. Before she reverts to being Agnes, Agatha tells Wanda: “You have no idea what you’ve unleashed! You’re gonna need me!”

Viewers, based on social media response, loved Hahn’s saucy portrayal of Agnes/Agatha so Disney+’s decision to give her a spin off is not a surprise. During Agatha’s big reveal as a witch, she even got herself a song “Agatha All Along.” It’s been viewed more than 10 million times on YouTube.

According to Variety, “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer will be lead writer and executive producer on the project.

Other cast names and a plotline have yet to be revealed. The tentative production dates are Jan. 17, 2023 through April 28, 2023.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
