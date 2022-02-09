Discovery+’s ‘Love Off the Grid’ features two Georgians: a city gal and a country dude

He purchased a 23-acre piece of land just over the Georgia border in Centre, Alabama. Don’t let the fancy spelling trick you. The estimated population is about 3,500. The Walmart is about 30 minutes from his new home, which he is building from scratch, mostly by himself.

“Right now, we’re standing in the middle of God’s country,” Joe said. “I can do anything I want without having to worry about plans getting approved, following codes. They don’t bother you out here unless you’re putting poo in the ground.”

He adds: “This land is my castle and I am the king.” For him, “nature is the best teacher you can find.”

They met on a dating app, though in this case, it was for “alternative lifestyles.” This means they are both into polyamorous relationships, seeking to build a multi-adult household where everyone is intimate. Myesha is open to other women joining them in what could end up being a sizable compound.

Maybe this show will help them attract some candidates.

Myesha last year, after eight months of dating long distance, quit her teaching job and moved to Centre to be with Joe full time.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Myesha admits that living in the woods isn’t easy for her. (She moved in with him just a few months ago.)

“I’m completely out of my element,” she said. “I’ve been in the city my entire life. I don’t like bugs.”

She said she doesn’t miss Fayetteville at all. Visiting every few weeks to see her family suffices. Her family, she said, accepts her choices, though they were shocked by her abrupt decision to leave town and move in with Joe.

“My grandmother would build things all the time,” Myesha said. “She was a gardener and loved fishing. She was always outside. I feel like she’d be watching and be proud of me.”

What’s it like making this major life change in front of TV cameras? “Weird as [expletive],” she said bluntly.

