Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Discovery+’s ‘Love Off the Grid’ features two Georgians: a city gal and a country dude

"Love Off the Grid" on Discovery+ features Joe Watts of Rome and Myesha Price of Fayetteville as a couple in love with very different backgrounds. Credit: Discovery+

Credit: DISCOVERY

caption arrowCaption
"Love Off the Grid" on Discovery+ features Joe Watts of Rome and Myesha Price of Fayetteville as a couple in love with very different backgrounds. Credit: Discovery+

Credit: DISCOVERY

Credit: DISCOVERY

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago
Joe and Myesha are true opposites in love, living in the middle of nowhere.

The Discovery+ reality show “Love Off the Grid” combines the concept of “fish out of water” and “opposites attract.”

Season one features four couples where one person is a city person and the other prefers to live in the middle of nowhere.

Joe Watts of Rome and Myesha Price of Fayetteville are a casting person’s dream: they couldn’t look any different.

Myesha is a 33-year-old teacher who loves singing, bowling and baking. She is tight with her family but fell in love with Joe via a dating app. She is enchanted by his long hair and his blue eyes.

Joe is a 31-year-old handyman from Rome who also raises goats. He fell in love with Myesha for her beauty and confidence. “She is smart, driven, wise for her age,” he said on the show’s first episode.

He purchased a 23-acre piece of land just over the Georgia border in Centre, Alabama. Don’t let the fancy spelling trick you. The estimated population is about 3,500. The Walmart is about 30 minutes from his new home, which he is building from scratch, mostly by himself.

“Right now, we’re standing in the middle of God’s country,” Joe said. “I can do anything I want without having to worry about plans getting approved, following codes. They don’t bother you out here unless you’re putting poo in the ground.”

He adds: “This land is my castle and I am the king.” For him, “nature is the best teacher you can find.”

They met on a dating app, though in this case, it was for “alternative lifestyles.” This means they are both into polyamorous relationships, seeking to build a multi-adult household where everyone is intimate. Myesha is open to other women joining them in what could end up being a sizable compound.

Maybe this show will help them attract some candidates.

Myesha last year, after eight months of dating long distance, quit her teaching job and moved to Centre to be with Joe full time.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Myesha admits that living in the woods isn’t easy for her. (She moved in with him just a few months ago.)

“I’m completely out of my element,” she said. “I’ve been in the city my entire life. I don’t like bugs.”

She said she doesn’t miss Fayetteville at all. Visiting every few weeks to see her family suffices. Her family, she said, accepts her choices, though they were shocked by her abrupt decision to leave town and move in with Joe.

“My grandmother would build things all the time,” Myesha said. “She was a gardener and loved fishing. She was always outside. I feel like she’d be watching and be proud of me.”

What’s it like making this major life change in front of TV cameras? “Weird as [expletive],” she said bluntly.

WHERE TO WATCH

“Love Off the Grid,” available for Discovery+ subscribers

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
See where Tyler Perry landed on the 2022 Forbes highest paid entertainers top 25
30m ago
Four Georgia-produced films get 2022 Razzie nominations including ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’...
Briefs: Jenn Hobby’s new TV gig; Atlanta ranked No. 3 for movie makers; Crash Clark...
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top