DirecTV, AT&T may drop WSB-TV Tuesday over fee dispute

WSB-TV has publicized a dispute with AT&T that may cause the station to be taken off its U-Verse and DirecTV services Tuesday if the two sides can’t agree to a new retransmission deal.
On its website, the station said “we are hopeful that AT&T/DirecTV will abandon any plan to blackout our station to the detriment of viewers in favor of meaningful negotiations that lead to a mutually beneficial deal for all parties.”
WSB-TV, which carries ABC programming and Channel 2 Action News, is majority owned by Apollo Global Management, which retained the Cox Media Group name. (Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, still retains a minority stake in WSB-TV.)
AT&T, which provides AT&T TV and DirecTV services, said it was “disappointed to see Cox Media Group put our customers into the middle of a private business matter. We want to keep WSB-ABC in their local lineups, but Cox alone has exclusive control over which homes are allowed to receive WSB-ABC and any ABC programs in Atlanta. .”
WSB-TV airs programs such as “The Bachelor,” “The Goldbergs,” “black-ish,” “Big Sky” and “A Million Little Things,” as well as “Good Morning America,” “The Jimmy Kimmel Show,” “The View,” “Nightline,” “World News Tonight” and “Live With Kelly and Ryan.” It’s also the top-rated local news station in town.
The station noted that its programming will remain available for viewers to access through an over-the-air antenna for free, and this dispute will not affect viewers of other providers such as Comcast and Spectrum. WSB-TV said it has more than 100 similar agreements including recent ones with other major cable and satellite distributors.
A similar dispute led to WSB-TV being taken off for four months for Dish TV subscribers in Georgia last year.
AT&T also recently dealt with a dispute with TEGNA, which owns the local NBC affiliate WXIA-TV (11Alive) which led to an 18-day blackout in December.