DirecTV, AT&T may drop WSB-TV Tuesday over fee dispute

On its website, the station said “we are hopeful that AT&T/DirecTV will abandon any plan to blackout our station to the detriment of viewers in favor of meaningful negotiations that lead to a mutually beneficial deal for all parties.”

WSB-TV, which carries ABC programming and Channel 2 Action News, is majority owned by Apollo Global Management, which retained the Cox Media Group name. (Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, still retains a minority stake in WSB-TV.)