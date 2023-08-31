Did the Atlanta Drum Academy make the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finals?

Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy just fell shy of making the finals on NBC”s “America’s Got Talent” Wednesday night.

The group of children won the Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews in June, jumping them directly into the semifinals.

Their high-voltage second performance on Tuesday was given plaudits by the judges.

“They did everything you could ask of them,” said Howie Mandel. “They said they wanted to step it up. Not only better drumming, better showmanship, what you were doing with the wheelies.”

“The energy was just unbelievable,” said Simon Cowell. “It was brilliantly messy. ... I could see you with someone on the Super Bowl doing something like this.”

On results night Wednesday, America gave Atlanta Drum Academy enough votes to come in third out of 11 acts. Unfortunately, only the top two were able to make it through (mute comic Ahren Belisle and 64-member dance crew Murmuration).

The group is the brainchild of James W. Riles III, a Morris Brown College graduate who appeared in the “Drumline” movie 21 years ago. He debuted the academy in 2011.

Chioma Narcisse-Williams, 9, is the charismatic lead of the “AGT” group. According to a profile of the group by my colleague Bo Emerson last week, they spent three days a week in August rehearsing for the new show.

