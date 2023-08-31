Did the Atlanta Drum Academy make the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finals?

Credit: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

Credit: Trae Patton/NBCUniversal

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
42 minutes ago
X

Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy just fell shy of making the finals on NBC”s “America’s Got Talent” Wednesday night.

The group of children won the Golden Buzzer from host Terry Crews in June, jumping them directly into the semifinals.

Their high-voltage second performance on Tuesday was given plaudits by the judges.

“They did everything you could ask of them,” said Howie Mandel. “They said they wanted to step it up. Not only better drumming, better showmanship, what you were doing with the wheelies.”

“The energy was just unbelievable,” said Simon Cowell. “It was brilliantly messy. ... I could see you with someone on the Super Bowl doing something like this.”

On results night Wednesday, America gave Atlanta Drum Academy enough votes to come in third out of 11 acts. Unfortunately, only the top two were able to make it through (mute comic Ahren Belisle and 64-member dance crew Murmuration).

The group is the brainchild of James W. Riles III, a Morris Brown College graduate who appeared in the “Drumline” movie 21 years ago. He debuted the academy in 2011.

Chioma Narcisse-Williams, 9, is the charismatic lead of the “AGT” group. According to a profile of the group by my colleague Bo Emerson last week, they spent three days a week in August rehearsing for the new show.

>>RELATED: A profile on the Atlanta Drum Academy by my colleague Bo Emerson

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A year later, the future of the former AMC site remains up in the air 3h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
On the other side of Idalia, dry air and lower temps
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump indictments roil Republicans in Georgia’s Senate
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Shots fired at same West Midtown parking deck where woman was killed
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Shots fired at same West Midtown parking deck where woman was killed
1h ago

Credit: custom

Fencing for new Sandy Springs police headquarters and fleet facility riles residents
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Dave Chappelle coming to State Farm Arena on Halloween
12m ago
Peachtree TV takes over the CW affiliation Sept. 2
17h ago
Atlanta artist’s paintings anchor ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ film
19h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
18h ago
VIP suites, spa services: Look inside the airport’s new private terminal
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top