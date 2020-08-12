CW69 brings back 10 p.m. Atlanta newscast after airing Boston simulcast for almost five months

There was one local news report from Valencia Jones, who opened Tuesday night with a piece about run-off voting and included an interview with Fulton County council chairman Rob Pitts. The other regular news pieces during the 30-minute 10 p.m. newscast were not local.

Sam Crenshaw, former 11Alive sports anchor, did a local sports report focused on the Falcons preseason camp. He joined the station in February. “I was invited to audition for it,” he said in a text Tuesday. “Thankful.”

Crenshaw worked at 11Alive (WXIA-TV) from 1998 to 2014 and has since done freelance work at Georgia Public Broadcasting, the City of Atlanta and Entercom.

The meteorologist Erin Moran out of Dallas did the local Atlanta weather.

CW69 repeated the 10 p.m newscast at 10:30 p.m.

Tom Canedo, the CW69 (WUPA-TV) general manager, said surprisingly, the ratings for the Boston simulcast were no worse than what they were getting before.

Why is CW69 not working with the Atlanta CBS affiliate? It’s because the Atlanta CBS affiliate (WGCL-TV CBS46) is actually owned by Meredith, not CBSViacom. Meredith shares resources and provides newscasts for its sister station Peachtree TV (WPCH-TV, once Ted Turner’s Superstation of yore.)