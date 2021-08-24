‘Creed III’ will be shooting in Georgia

The original “Rocky” series stretched out over six films over nearly three decades, concluding in 2006 with a surprisingly effective sequel. In a sense, the first two “Creed” films, which came out in 2015 and 2018 respectively, are in the same universe. Both use Rocky Balboa as an aging but still compelling character, a key to turning Apollo Creed’s son into a boxing champ.

Now “Creed III” is starting production in Georgia. Details, though, are scarce. The Georgia film office recently posted the film as an active production on its website.