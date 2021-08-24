ajc logo
‘Creed III’ will be shooting in Georgia

"Creed" is prepping a third film in Georgia. Not a lot of detail shave come out just yet but Sylvester Stallone will reportedly not be part of it. PUBLICITY PHOTO
"Creed" is prepping a third film in Georgia. Not a lot of detail shave come out just yet but Sylvester Stallone will reportedly not be part of it. PUBLICITY PHOTO

The Michael B. Jordan vehicle will not include Sylvester Stallone, who appeared in the first two films.

Welcome back to the ring Creed! Georgia will be the production home to the third film currently dubbed “Creed III.”

The original “Rocky” series stretched out over six films over nearly three decades, concluding in 2006 with a surprisingly effective sequel. In a sense, the first two “Creed” films, which came out in 2015 and 2018 respectively, are in the same universe. Both use Rocky Balboa as an aging but still compelling character, a key to turning Apollo Creed’s son into a boxing champ.

Now “Creed III” is starting production in Georgia. Details, though, are scarce. The Georgia film office recently posted the film as an active production on its website.

Michael B. Jordan, the star, is set to direct for the first time as well. In June, Deadline said Jonathan Majors of “Lovecraft Country” was in talks to join the cast but no updated information has been released since then.

The Hollywood Reporter in April confirmed that Stallone will not take part in this third installation. But Tessa Thompson (Creed’s love interest Bianca) and Phylicia Rashad (Creed’s mom) are set to return.

The movie is set to be released in theaters November 23, 2022, right before Thanksgiving, which is considered prime real estate.

The first two films were big hits, with the first film drawing $110 million in domestic box office gross and the sequel pulling in $116 million. Both those films were largely shot in and around Philadelphia, the fictional home base for all the “Rocky” films.

Rodney Ho
Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

