Thunderstorms drive hundreds of canceled flights at Hartsfield-Jackson

Court TV adds Court TV Legendary Trials FAST channel

This is a way to leverage the Alanta-based network’s archives.

Credit: COURT TV

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

Atlanta-based Court TV has added a new 24/7 FAST channel called Court TV Legendary Trials featuring some of the biggest trials of the past three-plus decades from the Court TV archives.

Current Court TV anchors and reporters serve as guides, providing new commentary, context and analysis. The first four trials have been running in four-hour blocks on weekdays: Jodi Arias (8 a.m.-noon), Wisconsin vs Kyle Rittenhouse (noon-4 p.m.), Wisconsin vs. Jeffrey Dahmer (4-8 p.m.) and Florida v. Casey Anthony (8 p.m.-midnight). Marathon replays of the trial will air on weekends.

The channel is now available on Fubo TV, Amazon Freevee, Xumo Play and Plex with more to come.

“These FAST channels are growing rapidly in popularity and they’re free,” said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV since early last year. “We’re excited about this channel. It’s a great extension of our brand. We have almost 1,400 trials in our archives and this was a way to leverage that. We are running the full trials and our correspondents and anchors are introducing every segment.”

After Netflix began airing a Dahmer scripted series, Court TV ran some clips of the actual trial on YouTube and they received millions of views. “That signaled to us that this type of channel could work,” Nelson said.

Netflix is planning a Menendez brothers documentary next year so Court TV will re-run the real trial this fall on the channel, he said. “Of course, we’ll run O.J. Simpson, too,” he said. “That one could take awhile.”

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

