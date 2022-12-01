Country superstar Morgan Wallen coming to Truist Park in 2023

Country megastar Morgan Wallen will perform at Truist Park for the first time on Friday, June 2, 2023, as part of a major international tour.
Truist usually hosts a handful of concerts each summer when the Atlanta Braves are on the road. This past season included Lady Gaga, the Zac Brown Band and the one-two punch of Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane’s Addiction.
Parker McCollum will open for Wallen at Truist, which is one of 17 stadiums where he’ll be performing.
Tickets for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 7. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, Dec. 9. Ticketmaster has not provided ticket prices so it’s likely some tickets will be priced variably based on demand.
Wallen last appeared in Atlanta at Lakewood Amphitheatre for two sold-out concerts this past August.
He has garnered nine consecutive top 5 country hits going back to 2017 including the current No. 1 song “You Proof.” He has been the biggest selling country artist in album sales the past two years and his album “Dangerous” in September broke the record for most weeks in the top 10 for any album in Billboard magazine history.
The controversy over a video showing him uttering a form of a racial slur while drunk early last year barely impacted his popularity with his core fan base.
As with his previous tour, $3 of every ticket sold for his upcoming U.S. shows will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music, Children Are People, the Salvation Army and the National Museum of African American Music.
Here are the domestic dates:
- Sat, April 15 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
- Thurs, April 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
- Sat, April 22 Oxford, MS Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- Thurs, April 27 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
- Fri, April 28 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena
- Sat, April 29 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Thurs, May 4 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Fri, May 5 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat, May 6 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thurs, May 18 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
- Sat, May 20 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
- Wed, May 24 Austin, TX Moody Center
- Fri, May 26 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
- Fri, June 2 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
- Sat, June 3 Panama City Beach, FL Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
- Fri, June 9 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat, June 10 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest
- Thurs, June 15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
- Sat, June 17 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
- Fri, June 23 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
- Fri, June 30 Detroit, MI Ford Field
- Fri, July 7 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
- Sat, July 15 San Diego, CA Petco Park
- Thurs, July 20 Phoenix, AZ Chase Field
- Sat, July 22 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
- Thurs, Aug 3 Detroit Lakes, MN WE Fest
- Sat, Aug 12 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
- Fri, Aug 18 Boston, MA Fenway Park
- Sat, Aug 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park
- Sat, Oct 7 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
