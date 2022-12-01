Country superstar Morgan Wallen coming to Truist Park in 2023

He has garnered nine consecutive top 5 country hits going back to 2017 including the current No. 1 song “You Proof.” He has been the biggest selling country artist in album sales the past two years and his album “Dangerous” in September broke the record for most weeks in the top 10 for any album in Billboard magazine history.

The controversy over a video showing him uttering a form of a racial slur while drunk early last year barely impacted his popularity with his core fan base.

As with his previous tour, $3 of every ticket sold for his upcoming U.S. shows will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, which has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music, Children Are People, the Salvation Army and the National Museum of African American Music.

Here are the domestic dates: