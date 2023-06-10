X

CNN TV ad revenues plunge 39% year over year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

CNN has seen its TV ad revenues drop off sharply this year in part due to plunging ratings.

MediaRadar, a New York-based firm that tracks advertising trends, said TV and digital revenues at the network fell nearly 40% year over year when measuring the first four months of 2023 vs. the same period in 2022. The firm estimated advertisers spent about $313 million from January through April of 2023 compared to $513 million from January to April of 2022.

This information was released by the firm after Warner Bros. Discovery dropped Chris Licht as chief of CNN following a tumultuous 13-month tenure. MediaRadar did not release comparable figures for other cable networks such as Fox News and MSNBC, but ratings have fallen this year for all three networks.

“Our data analysis suggests a significant downward trend in CNN’s ad revenue during Chris Licht’s tenure, reflecting substantial declines both in total spend and in the number of advertisers,” MediaRadar CEO Todd Krizelman said in a statement.

Even the number of advertisers dropped, from 2,700 to 2,100, with 29% of companies returning year over year.

CNN’s parent company does not break out its CNN revenue picture though Warner Bros. Discovery said overall ad spending at the company dropped 15% in the first quarter year over year. Advertising is only part of CNN’s revenue picture. The network also receives hundreds of millions of dollars a year from cable and satellite subscribers who pay a small portion of their cable bill to access the network.

S&P Global Market Intelligence estimates that CNN generated $892 million in profit in 2022, down from $1.08 billion in 2020. It expects that profit number to fall even more this year.

A CNN spokeswoman did not respond to an inquiry seeking comment.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

MURPHY: ‘Atlanta way’ long gone as city leaders face death threats over training center 5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

MARTA rail cars bound for the bottom of the sea
4h ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
17h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
21h ago

Credit: Family photo

Georgia family sues gunmaker Sig Sauer in shooting that killed baseball standout
21h ago

Credit: John Spink

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Highs nearing 90, Code Orange air quality alert remains
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: ANF

ANF morning host Rob Hughes leaving for Chicago
7 things to know about the reopened ‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’
John Oliver, with HBO show dark, is coming to Fox Theatre Aug. 6
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES | Asa Hutchinson: Trump treated secret documents ‘like entertainment tools’
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top