CNN+ streaming service to shut down after a month

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago
The new owners decided to cut the cord quickly.

Less than two weeks after Discovery took over WarnerMedia, the new management decided to shut down the ambitious new streaming service CNN+ by April 30, a mere month after launch.

“This decision is in line with WBD’s (Warner Bros. Discovery) broader direct-to-consumer strategy,” said Chris Licht, the incoming CEO of CNN, in a statement. “In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings.”

There were no shortage of skeptics when CNN made the announcement last year to create a separate subscription-only streaming service.

CNN has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into CNN+. Most of the 400-plus new hires for the streaming service were based in New York City so the end of CNN+ will have very little impact on CNN’s Atlanta operations.

New CEO David Zaslav, who has run Discovery since 2006, has said publicly that he would like to eventually combine all of the company’s streaming assets, which also include Discovery+ and HBO Max, under one service.

Variety reports he was annoyed that WarnerMedia decided to launch CNN+ right before Discovery was set to take over.

Andrew Morse, CNN’s executive vice president who oversaw CNN+, is expected to leave.

Fox News has run Fox Nation, a streaming service, for several years. NBC is adding shows on its Peacock streaming service while CBS is doing the same for Paramount+. ABC’s venue is Hulu. It’s likely that CNN will move some of its CNN+ programming to HBO Max.

