CNN fires three staffers for not being vaccinated

He didn’t say where the employees were based or how they were discovered.

In the memo to staff obtained first by The New York Times, Zucker wrote, “Let me be clear ― we have a zero-tolerance policy on this. You need to be vaccinated to come to the office. And you need to be vaccinated to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not. Period. We expect that in the weeks ahead, showing proof of vaccination may become a formal part of the WarnerMedia Passcard process.”