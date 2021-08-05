ajc logo
CNN fires three staffers for not being vaccinated

The CNN logo is displayed outside of the CNN Center building in Atlanta , Monday, May 17, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
The CNN logo is displayed outside of the CNN Center building in Atlanta , Monday, May 17, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago
A vaccination mandate may be forthcoming, CNN chief Jeff Zucker said in a memo.

CNN has axed three employees in the past week for going into the office unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to CNN chief Jeff Zucker.

He didn’t say where the employees were based or how they were discovered.

In the memo to staff obtained first by The New York Times, Zucker wrote, “Let me be clear ― we have a zero-tolerance policy on this. You need to be vaccinated to come to the office. And you need to be vaccinated to work in the field, with other employees, regardless of whether you enter an office or not. Period. We expect that in the weeks ahead, showing proof of vaccination may become a formal part of the WarnerMedia Passcard process.”

WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent, uses a Passcard system that requires employees to attest to vaccinations on an honor system but does not require actual proof. At some point, that may change.

CNN, which has large operations in Atlanta, had planned for widespread reopening of the office next month, but Zucker said he expects the move to be delayed until October. Currently, about one-third of American employees have been working in the office.

