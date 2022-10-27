CNN boss Chris Licht: brace for possible layoffs by year end

The network remains comfortably profitable. But projections from S&P Global Market Intelligence anticipate CNN’s profits may fall to below $1 billion this year for the first time in several years.

When Discovery took over CNN’s parent Warner Brothers earlier this eyar, the streaming service CNN+ was immediately dismantled after just a month in service. Licht has also made some changes to the CNN lineup itself, creating a new morning show hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins set to launch next week, eliminating the media criticism weekend show “Reliable Sources” with Brian Stelter and adding an interview show hosted by Chris Wallace.

CNN, which has about 4,000 employees worldwide, was launched in Atlanta in 1980 but by the early 2010s, the nexus of power shifted north. Management and most key anchors are now based in New York City.

Nonetheless, about 1,200 employees are still based in downtown Atlanta, most working at CNN Center, many in the digital area and international operations. CNN’s predecessor owner AT&T last year sold CNN Center to a Florida-based investment group. This has not led to an immediate departure of CNN employees from the space.

A CNN spokesman in the spring said operations will move to the Midtown campus at some point in the future, but the company has not yet specified when this move will begin to happen.

Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to cut costs across the entire company. It has cut original scripted programming from TNT and TBS and disclosed to investors that it expects to take restructuring charges that could hit $4.3 billion related to the merger, setting aside $1.1 billion for layoffs and other personnel changes.

Licht, in an interview with CNBC earlier this week, said CNN damaged its brand during the Trump era by chasing ratings.

“The brand is the most trusted brand in the world when it comes to journalism, right up there with the BBC,” Licht told CNBC. “I think what happened a little bit here in the past was it’s easy to take the quick sugar high of ratings and outrage.”