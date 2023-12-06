Clark Howard’s heart surgery goes well, his wife said

The podcast and TV consumer rights advocate Clark Howard made it through aortic valve replacement surgery without incident Wednesday morning, his wife Lane said.

“Just spoke with the surgeons and the procedure went perfectly!” she wrote this morning in a text to friends. She allowed The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to post the news. “Clark has a nice new Sapien X4 valve pumping away, and we are hoping to get to see him soon. I hear he was chatty even as he was under during the procedure ... no surprise there. Probably asking the doctors if they had gotten a travel deal lately.”

Cardiothoracic surgeon Vinod Thourani implanted the valve in the 68-year-old Howard at Piedmont Hospital. In an interview before the procedure, Howard said only two of three leaflets in his aortic valve were functioning properly, a problem he has had all his life. For decades, it wasn’t life threatening but in October, doctors told him it had deteriorated to the point he needed a replacement or he could die sooner rather than later.