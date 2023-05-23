Claire Simms Chaffins leaves Fox 5; husband Cody Chaffins then gets laid off

In a case of bad timing, Fox 5 reporter Claire Simms Chaffins decided to leave the station for a job outside TV. Then a couple of days later, the station laid off her husband, weekend sports anchor Cody Chaffins.
Claire Simms Chaffins on LinkedIn noted early last week that she was leaving the station and added, “Thank you for trusting me with your stories for so many years. It has been an honor.”
Then Cody Chaffins last Friday on LinkedIn wrote: “Got to work this morning to find out that my job is the latest impacted by recent layoffs. I was blessed to have spent a decade with my hand in my face, but it’s on to the next. Thanks to those behind the scenes whose hard work made my part look easy. I will remember my time fondly and cherish the stories I shared and connections I made.”
In a follow-up message, Cody Chaffins called this a coincidence but on the bright side, his wife has already accepted another job, which she starts next week. He didn’t say what her next gig is except it is not in TV.
The pair has been dating since 2005 in college and married since 2014.
“I would love to stay in Atlanta TV but right now I’m open to new possibilities,” he wrote.
A Fox 5 spokeswoman did not respond to queries regarding their departures.
Claire Chaffins graduated the University of Georgia in 2007, worked at stations in Macon, Wilmington, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, before coming back to Atlanta to work at Georgia Public Broadcasting for a year. She then joined Fox 5 in 2014.
Cody Chaffins, who also attended UGA and previously worked in Athens and Jacksonville, began at Fox 5 in the fall of 2012. He hosted the weekly “High 5 Sports” high school football show, the “Dirty Bird Report” covering the Atlanta Falcons and a “Thursday Night Kickoff” show ahead of Thursday night football on Fox.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com