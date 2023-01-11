Chrisleys, denied bond, heading to different Florida federal prisons Jan. 17

He said the judge even addressed the Chrisleys’ absence of contrition in court, which is unusual.

“It looks to me that their hubris, lack of humility and unwillingness to accept responsibility put them in a worse position legally,” Essig said.

The Chrisleys, when they have discussed the case publicly, have consistently denied wrongdoing.

Essig said the couple’s sentencing in November was relatively harsh, noting that federal judges will on average punish white-collar criminals at 50% of federal sentencing guidelines. This means if the recommendations say 10 years in prison, the judge will give the convicted criminal five years. Both Chrisleys were given sentences more than 50% of recommended guidelines.

And even with good behavior, white-collar criminals generally can shave only 15% of the time off their sentence, which is about two years for Todd and a year for Julie.

Their sentences came in part due to how their bank loans, which the Chrisleys did not fully pay back, played a role in sending three small banks into receivership, a sign the banks were in severe financial distress and the federal government assigns a receiver to clean up the mess. Prosecutors accused the Chrisleys of filing false paperwork claiming far more wealth than they possessed so they could receive $36 million in fraudulent loans from 2007 to 2012.

They were ordered last month to pay $17 million in restitution to eight banks.

The Chrisleys lived in Atlanta when the crimes allegedly occurred. They moved to Nashville in 2016. Their comedic reality show “Chrisley Knows Best” was a hit for USA Network since 2014, often highlighting their lavish lifestyle, and continued to air new episodes last year. A handful of episodes that were taped before the trial last spring have not yet aired and might still make it on screen later this year.

USA Network has officially canceled “Chrisley Knows Best,” a spin-off show featuring two of the children and a never-filmed dating show that was supposed to be hosted by Todd Chrisley.