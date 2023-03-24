Exclusive
Reports provide new details in fatal shooting of activist at planned training site
Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Jamie Foxx in Atlanta for Netflix’s film ‘Back in Action’

Credit: Associatd

Credit: Associatd

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
Production set for March 27 through April 14

A Netflix movie “Back in Action” starring Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close and Jamie Foxx is shooting in Atlanta for three weeks starting Monday.

This will be Diaz’s first big gig in Georgia since 2012′s “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and her first acting role in several years after announcing in 2018 she was retiring from acting.

Last fall, the “There’s Something About Mary” star announced the project on social media, writing: “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

She and Foxx appeared in two previous movies together: 1999′s “Any Given Sunday” and 2014′s “Annie.”

Foxx most recently shot the 2022 Netflix vampire comedy “Day Shift” in metro Atlanta and was part of the heralded 2017 film “Baby Driver,” which was also shot in the area.

University of Georgia alum Kyle Chandler (”Friday Night Lights,” ‘Mayor of Kingstown”) is also in the film. He shot “Game Night” in Atlanta in 2017. Close, who holds the record for the most Oscar acting nominations without a win, was last in Atlanta for a major film in 2019 for Netflix’s “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The action comedy plotline for “Back in Action” has not been revealed.

An extras call for the film from Project Casting is seeking “people of all ages (18 and up) that can play teenage characters, neighbor types, those walking a dog, female soccer players, coaches and parent types, clubgoers, and stand-ins.” All roles earn a daily rate of $92 with overtime after 8 hours, plus an additional $75 fee for the COVID-19 test.

The film previously was shooting in London from Dec. 2 through March 9.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

