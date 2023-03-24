Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Jamie Foxx in Atlanta for Netflix’s film ‘Back in Action’

University of Georgia alum Kyle Chandler (”Friday Night Lights,” ‘Mayor of Kingstown”) is also in the film. He shot “Game Night” in Atlanta in 2017. Close, who holds the record for the most Oscar acting nominations without a win, was last in Atlanta for a major film in 2019 for Netflix’s “Hillbilly Elegy.”

The action comedy plotline for “Back in Action” has not been revealed.

An extras call for the film from Project Casting is seeking “people of all ages (18 and up) that can play teenage characters, neighbor types, those walking a dog, female soccer players, coaches and parent types, clubgoers, and stand-ins.” All roles earn a daily rate of $92 with overtime after 8 hours, plus an additional $75 fee for the COVID-19 test.

The film previously was shooting in London from Dec. 2 through March 9.