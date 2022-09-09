Cameron Diaz ‘Back in Action’ with Jamie Foxx in Netflix comedy

The movie is set to begin production at the end of September and will split its time between Atlanta and London, according to The Production List, which tracks scripted TV shows and films worldwide.

No details have been released yet of the plotline. The director is Seth Gordon, who has handled comedies like “Horrible Bosses,” “Baywatch” and “Identity Thief,” which was shot in Atlanta in 2012. He wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien, whose credits include “Neighbors” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” the sequel produced in Atlanta in 2015 .