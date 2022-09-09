Cameron Diaz ‘Back in Action’ with Jamie Foxx in Netflix comedy

Jamie Foxx has enticed Cameron Diaz back into acting with a new Netflix action comedy appropriately titled “Back in Action.”
The movie is set to begin production at the end of September and will split its time between Atlanta and London, according to The Production List, which tracks scripted TV shows and films worldwide.
No details have been released yet of the plotline. The director is Seth Gordon, who has handled comedies like “Horrible Bosses,” “Baywatch” and “Identity Thief,” which was shot in Atlanta in 2012. He wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien, whose credits include “Neighbors” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” the sequel produced in Atlanta in 2015 .
Diaz, now 49, had announced in 2018 she had retired from acting. But she wrote on Instagram Story: “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”
Diaz and Foxx, 54, have worked together twice before: the 1999 sports drama “Any Given Sunday” and 2014′s “Annie” remake, which was Diaz’s last film role.
She was one of the biggest film stars in the 1990s and early 2000s with films like “The Mask,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Minority Report” and “Charlie’s Angels.”
Foxx has been in Atlanta multiple times in recent years, shooting the recent Netflix film “Day Shift” as well as “Baby Driver” (2017), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) and a yet-unreleased movie “They Cloned Tyrone.”
