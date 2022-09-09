ajc logo
X

Cameron Diaz ‘Back in Action’ with Jamie Foxx in Netflix comedy

Jamie Foxx is starring in a new action comedy called "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz that is set to shoot this fall in both Atlanta and London. AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Jamie Foxx is starring in a new action comedy called "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz that is set to shoot this fall in both Atlanta and London. AP

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago
The film is being shot in Atlanta and London.

Jamie Foxx has enticed Cameron Diaz back into acting with a new Netflix action comedy appropriately titled “Back in Action.”

The movie is set to begin production at the end of September and will split its time between Atlanta and London, according to The Production List, which tracks scripted TV shows and films worldwide.

No details have been released yet of the plotline. The director is Seth Gordon, who has handled comedies like “Horrible Bosses,” “Baywatch” and “Identity Thief,” which was shot in Atlanta in 2012. He wrote the script with Brendan O’Brien, whose credits include “Neighbors” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” the sequel produced in Atlanta in 2015 .

Diaz, now 49, had announced in 2018 she had retired from acting. But she wrote on Instagram Story: “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

Diaz and Foxx, 54, have worked together twice before: the 1999 sports drama “Any Given Sunday” and 2014′s “Annie” remake, which was Diaz’s last film role.

She was one of the biggest film stars in the 1990s and early 2000s with films like “The Mask,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” “Minority Report” and “Charlie’s Angels.”

Foxx has been in Atlanta multiple times in recent years, shooting the recent Netflix film “Day Shift” as well as “Baby Driver” (2017), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) and a yet-unreleased movie “They Cloned Tyrone.”

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks
JaQuan Sanks takes a selfie with Barbara Kimbro on Sept. 5, 2022, at the Circle K gas station at 5919 Miller Road in Columbus. Kimbro says Sanks saved her from falling backward after she lost her balance while stepping onto the curb. Her Facebook post about the incident has gone viral. (Courtesy of Barbara Kimbro/Facebook)

Credit: Barbara Kimbro

Columbus woman thanks man for saving her life in viral Facebook post
FILE - Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) gives a thumbs up to a fan before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan expects to see his most extensive preseason action against a familiar foe. Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady is scheduled to make his preseason debut on a familiar field. Yes, the two guys who finished the 2016 season by starting in the Super Bowl are are expected to square off again in Saturday's preseason finale. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Credit: Zach Bolinger

Bradley’s Buzz: Sending best wishes to Matt Ryan, former Falcon
2h ago
FILEE - A masked man passes Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center on Boulevard in Atlanta on May 20, 2020. WellStar announced late Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that the Atlanta Medical Center will close in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta Medical Center serves Georgians
1h ago
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
1h ago
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
1h ago
September 9, 2022 Cobb County: Cobb County law enforcement investigators were still on the scene Friday morning, Sept. 9, 2022 after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a usually quiet neighborhood, authorities said. two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. “My two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Sheriff Craig Owens said during a news conference early Friday morning. “Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County.” (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
1h ago
The Latest
FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001. Shaw, who was CNN's original chief anchor when the network started in 1980, died of pneumonia in Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, according to Tom Johnson, the network's former chief executive. Shaw was 82. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Bernard Shaw, first D.C.-based anchor for CNN, has died at age 82
22h ago
New WSB hire and veteran broadcaster Karyn Greer thrilled to be at the No. 1 station...
INTERVIEW: John Schneider post-Tyler Perry focuses on country music, indie films
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
1h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top