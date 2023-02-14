Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival 2023 free concert lineup: Band of Horses, Hanson, the Fray, Don McLean

He said the festival is supplemented by sponsorships and while it does not break even, gets closer each year. “It’s also a major boon to our local restaurants and hotels that weekend,” he said.

The festival uses Live Nation, the largest promoter in the nation, to help find acts for the festival that fit its budget. Ernst said the goal is to offer a wide variety of acts that appeal to multiple generations.

“People know a lot of these songs and I’m excited to see a legend like McLean,” Ernst said.

In past years, the festival booked a few country and R&B acts, but rock and pop appear to be the primary genres of choice.

Some other cities in Atlanta have set aside money to book name acts as well. Peachtree Corners last year hosted Vertical Horizon, the Spin Doctors and Everclear on its town green on top of several tribute bands, all for no charge. Canton’s Etowah River Park featured the Atlanta Rhythm Section for free last May. Chamblee brought the Plain White T’s to City Hall Plaza last August at no cost.

According to Pollstar, the average ticket price for the top 100 tours in North America during the first half of 2022 was $108.20, up 18% from $91.86 during the comparable period in 2019. And most acts of even modest renown will charge at least $30 to $40 a ticket before fees at venues like the Variety Playhouse, Center Stage or the Eastern.

Those high costs have also generated a strong secondary market for cover and tribute bands at places like Madlife Stage & Studios in Woodstock and 37 Main in Avondale Estates.

Band of Horses last appeared in Atlanta in August 2022 opening for the Black Keys at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. It also appeared at the Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park in Atlanta last May. In earlier years, the band has performed at Music Midtown, the Coca-Cola Roxy at the Battery and as an opener for My Morning Jacket.

Hanson headlined a show at the Eastern last July and in recent years has appeared at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, Buckhead Theatre and Cneter Stage in Midtown.

McLean was also here in 2022 at Atlanta Symphony Hall and before the pandemic appeared at the City Winery in Atlanta.

The festival also includes the Splash Artists’ Market, Kidz Zone, Pet World, Classic Car Show, and food trucks. The Brookhaven Cherry Blossom 5K will take place on Saturday, March 18.

Headliners at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival from past years:

2018: Keith Anderson, Craig Morgan, Edwin McCain, Five for Fighting

2019: The Wallflowers, Smash Mouth, the Spin Doctors, the Romantics

2020: Cancelled due to COVID-19 (Rachel Platten and Better Than Ezra were scheduled headliners)

2021: Rick Springfield, The Revivalists, The Amy Ray Band, Better Than Ezra, Jagged Edge, Brian Littrell

2022: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Drivin N Cryin, Anderson East, Howie Day