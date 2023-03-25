Briefs: United Talent Agency opens Atlanta office; Atlanta singer Cait Martin on ‘The Voice,’ TCM celebrates Warner Bros.

He said the Atlanta office already has 22 employees, most of them talent agents. “People understand we’re making a real commitment here so they’re excited to be part of it,” he said.

The lone Atlantan competing on season 23 of “The Voice” is 32-year-old Cait Martin.

During an audition round episode that aired earlier this week, Martin’s rendition of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” received a four-chair turn from all four judges.

Coach Kelly Clarkson pressed her red button first, very early, followed partway through by fellow coach Niall Horan, who is new to “The Voice.” Near the end when Martin hit a solid high note, both Chance the Rapper and Blake Shelton pressed their buttons.

Clarkson began lobbying hard.

“I turned around instantaneously,” Clarkson said. “I could tell in your voice and how much control you had in the beginning. That beautiful vibrato is so crystal clear. And then I knew you’d go big and powerful but I didn’t know how big your range was. That was high and you did it so effortlessly.”

Horan said she is a storyteller and he is as well. He added that he has performed on a show like this (”X Factor UK”) and can “break hearts” with her. Shelton used the fact he is in his final season and wants to close out with a win as his selling point. Chance said in a bid for flattery, Martin’s lower tones reminded him of Whitney Houston.

No surprise: Martin chose Team Kelly. She will be competing in the battle rounds starting next week.

Atlanta-based Turner Classic Movies is celebrating 100 years of its parent company’s Warner Brothers by only airing movies from its rich library throughout the month of April.

It will show films from every decade of the studio’s existence, a variety of documentaries, shorts and Looney Tunes cartoons, and interviews with stars and directors focusing on the cinematic achievements of the storied movie factory.

Several of the classics are getting 4K restorations, including 1959′s “Rio Bravo,” Howard Hawks’ classic western starring John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson and Angie Dickinson, and Elia Kazan’s 1955 drama “East of Eden,” starring James Dean.

Other films TCM plans to broadcast in April include “Land of the Pharaohs” and “Storm Warning” (both films introduced by Martin Scorsese), “Rachel, Rachel” (introduced by Ethan Hawke), “Safe in Hell” (by Alexander Payne), and “A Lion is in the Streets.”

This celebration coincides with the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood in mid April.