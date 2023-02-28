Briefs: Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa,’ NewsNation’s Atlanta correspondent, GSTV helping to solve a 44-year-old abduction case

Credit: NEWS Credit: NEWS

NewsNation has signed Jorge Ventura as a national correspondent based in Atlanta. He has begun covering breaking news around the Southeastern region of the country.

Previously, Ventura served as a lead correspondent for “The Daily Caller” where he did frontline reporting on the southern border, in Mexico, and on the streets of America.

He has also produced several investigative documentaries on the cartels and human trafficking with his work featured on NewsNation, Yahoo! News, FOX News, the BBC and Sky News.

***

Credit: NCMEC Credit: NCMEC

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is using gas station video screens to find an Atlanta infant abducted 44 years ago.

Raymond Green was just five days old when he was take from his home in Atlanta on Nov. 6, 1978. After giving birth at Grady Memorial Hospital, Raymond’s mother Donna got to know a woman who called herself “Lisa.” That woman later showed up at Donna’s home and kidnapped baby Raymond.

There are no photos of Raymond so at a press conference last week, the Atlanta Police Department and NCMEC released a fresh image of what Raymond might look like today at age 44 using photos of Raymond’s siblings and other family members.

“We believe that Raymond could be out there and may not know his real identity,” said Angeline Hartmann, NCMEC’s director of communications who once worked at Fox 5 under her maiden last name Correa. “We’ve worked with families in similar situations where their babies were kidnapped and then found alive as adults.”

GSTV, which provides video screens to 28,000 fuel retailers in 48 states, will feature this case for two weeks. NCMEC and GSTV have partnered in the past to highlight 460 missing children, usually regionally. This will be the first time a case is being given a national focus. (The only states that GSTV does not operate in are New Jersey and Oregon because they prohibit self-service at gas stations.)