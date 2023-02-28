X
Dark Mode Toggle

Briefs: Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa,’ NewsNation’s Atlanta correspondent, GSTV helping to solve a 44-year-old abduction case

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix movie “Mea Culpa” will feature Atlantan Kelly Rowland.

The film will center on a criminal defense attorney who, in the hopes of becoming partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend.

He is set to begin working on the movie at Tyler Perry Studios this spring.

The ensemble cast also features Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight,” “Birdbox,” “Bruiser”) Sean Sagar (“The Gentleman,” “The Covenant,” “Sistas”), Nick Sagar (“The Princess Switch” trilogy, “Run the World”), and RonReaco Lee (“Nappily Ever After,” “Coffee and Kareem”), who grew up in Stone Mountain.

***

Credit: NEWS

Credit: NEWS

NewsNation has signed Jorge Ventura as a national correspondent based in Atlanta. He has begun covering breaking news around the Southeastern region of the country.

Previously, Ventura served as a lead correspondent for “The Daily Caller” where he did frontline reporting on the southern border, in Mexico, and on the streets of America.

He has also produced several investigative documentaries on the cartels and human trafficking with his work featured on NewsNation, Yahoo! News, FOX News, the BBC and Sky News.

***

Credit: NCMEC

Credit: NCMEC

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is using gas station video screens to find an Atlanta infant abducted 44 years ago.

Raymond Green was just five days old when he was take from his home in Atlanta on Nov. 6, 1978. After giving birth at Grady Memorial Hospital, Raymond’s mother Donna got to know a woman who called herself “Lisa.” That woman later showed up at Donna’s home and kidnapped baby Raymond.

There are no photos of Raymond so at a press conference last week, the Atlanta Police Department and NCMEC released a fresh image of what Raymond might look like today at age 44 using photos of Raymond’s siblings and other family members.

“We believe that Raymond could be out there and may not know his real identity,” said Angeline Hartmann, NCMEC’s director of communications who once worked at Fox 5 under her maiden last name Correa. “We’ve worked with families in similar situations where their babies were kidnapped and then found alive as adults.”

GSTV, which provides video screens to 28,000 fuel retailers in 48 states, will feature this case for two weeks. NCMEC and GSTV have partnered in the past to highlight 460 missing children, usually regionally. This will be the first time a case is being given a national focus. (The only states that GSTV does not operate in are New Jersey and Oregon because they prohibit self-service at gas stations.)

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why creating ‘incredibly insulting’ new Buckhead city would be so complex4h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Buckhead businesses urge senators to reject cityhood push
3h ago

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit against Beltline
4h ago

Credit: Jamestown

Timber-framed office building at Ponce City Market starts to rise
4h ago

Credit: Jamestown

Timber-framed office building at Ponce City Market starts to rise
4h ago

What you need to know about Supreme Court hearing on student loan debt plan
20h ago
The Latest

Black Effect Podcast Festival set in Atlanta April 22 with Charlamagne Tha God
36m ago
Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million
39m ago
Gray Television delays second phase of massive Assembly project in Doraville
21h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
20h ago
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top