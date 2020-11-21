Briefs: Tyler Perry Studios offering meals to 5,000 families for Thanksgiving; Fish 104.7 starts all Christmas earlier than usual; Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger) joins ‘Stranger Things’

***

Andy Williams' Christmas tunes have remained popular for decades. Credit: Lennox McLendon Credit: Lennox McLendon

Fish 104.7′s annual switch to Christmas music happened a few days earlier than usual in a year packed with social unrest, a deadly pandemic and insane political divisiveness.

“We’ve never needed Christmas more than this year,” the station noted Friday.

Normally, the station has made the move on the Monday or Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

The station switched over with the band the Sidewalk Prophets doing a virtual concert instead of holding a live event at Carriage Kia in Woodstock, a longtime sponsor of the station. The first song after the concert ended was Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” followed by Chicago’s version of “Winter Wonderland” and Francesca Battistelli’s “Christmas Is.”

Fish has been going all Christmas for its 19th year with a blend of classics by the likes of Gene Autry and Bobby Helms along with Christmas tunes by Christian acts such as Caedmon’s Call and Building 429. No major signal secular station has gone all Christmas in Atlanta in many years since B98.5 stopped doing so in 2012.

On Election Day, the Fish also went all Christmas just for the day before going back to its regular Christian pop format.

***

Actor Robert Englund, recipient of the Honorary Headbanger of the Year award, mugs for photographers. Credit: Chris Pizzello, AP Credit: Chris Pizzello, AP

The fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which is largely being shot in metro Atlanta, will feature several new regular cast members including Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Englund will play Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. (The series is set in the 1980s.)

Other new faces will be Jamie Campbell Bower (“Sweeney Todd”), Eduardo Franco (“Booksmart”) and Joseph Quinn (“Catherine the Great”).

Bower will play Peter Ballard, who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital and witnesses brutality day in and day out. Will he finally take a stand?.

Franco will play Argyle, a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza.

Quinn will be Eddie Munson, a metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official Dungeons & Dragons club. He will find himself at the epicenter of this season’s mystery.

The show was just getting started producing season four when the pandemic hit in March and wasn’t able to resume until October.