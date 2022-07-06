ajc logo
Briefs: Two Atlantans on ‘Big Brother,’ the CW cancels ‘Tom Swift,’ Mike Mills’ L.A. home for sale

Britanny Hoopes, an Atlanta native, and Jasmine Davis, a current Atlanta resident, are part of 16 cast members of the 24th season of CBS's "Big Brother." CBS

Britanny Hoopes, an Atlanta native, and Jasmine Davis, a current Atlanta resident, are part of 16 cast members of the 24th season of CBS's "Big Brother." CBS

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An Atlanta native and an Atlanta resident will both be in the CBS “Big Brother” house for season 24 starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

Brittany Hoopes, a 32-year-old hypnotherapist who now lives in Austin, Texas, grew up in Atlanta. Based on her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from New York University in 2012 with degrees in psychology and theater. She was a marketing researcher in Los Angeles before recently becoming a self-employed clinical hypnotist in Austin.

Jasmine Davis is a 29-year-old entrepreneur who lives in Atlanta but grew up in Terry, Mississippi. (That is all the info CBS has provided.)

The cast of 16 was announced just one day before they enter the home, an unusually tight window. Demographically, the cast is older than usual with three-quarters of the occupants over the age of 25, including the two with Atlanta ties. The age range is 22 to 47.

The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will be able to watch the exclusive 24/7 live feed this season. As usual, it will air three days a week: Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. CBS hasn’t revealed how long the season will be, but it usually lasts about three months.

***

Pictured: Tian Richards as Tom Swift -- Photo: Fernando Decillis/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The CW, which had as many as five shows shooting in Atlanta this past year, has just cut a fourth: “Tom Swift,” which saw a swift demise after just one season.

Based on the teen inventor from the 1910 book “Tom Swift and His Motor Cycle” by Victor Appleton, the CW’s Tom Swift was reimagined as a gay Black genius billionaire playboy. The eighth and final episode is set to air July 19.

The struggling broadcast network, which recently went through ownership and strategic changes, is reducing its scripted footprint and that resulted in the recent end of “Legacies,” “Dynasty” and “Naomi,” all shot in metro Atlanta.

The only CW show left shooting in metro Atlanta is “DC’s Stargirl.”

***

Mike Mills, formerly of R.E.M., has put his Hollywood home up for sale. Engel & Volkers Calabasas/AJC file photo (inset)

R.E.M. bassist and vocalist Mike Mills, who has a residence in Athens, has put his home in Los Angeles up for sale for $6.5 million. “It’s truly a generational Hollywood collectors item,” according to the listing.

The home has close to 4,000 square feet, which relatively speaking isn’t all that large, but in this case, it’s about location.

It has clear views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, downtown Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium and the Sunset Strip.

The interior includes a 400-gallon aquarium, a pizza oven, and a bathroom that resembles Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

