Briefs: Two Atlantans on ‘Big Brother,’ the CW cancels ‘Tom Swift,’ Mike Mills’ L.A. home for sale

The CW, which had as many as five shows shooting in Atlanta this past year, has just cut a fourth: “Tom Swift,” which saw a swift demise after just one season.

Based on the teen inventor from the 1910 book “Tom Swift and His Motor Cycle” by Victor Appleton, the CW’s Tom Swift was reimagined as a gay Black genius billionaire playboy. The eighth and final episode is set to air July 19.

The struggling broadcast network, which recently went through owners h ip and strategic changes, is reducing its scripted footprint and that resulted in the recent end of “Legacies,” “Dynasty” and “Naomi,” all shot in metro Atlanta.

The only CW show left shooting in metro Atlanta is “DC’s Stargirl.”

R.E.M. bassist and vocalist Mike Mills, who has a residence in Athens, has put his home in Los Angeles up for sale for $6.5 million. “It’s truly a generational Hollywood collectors item,” according to the listing.

The home has close to 4,000 square feet, which relatively speaking isn’t all that large, but in this case, it’s about location.

It has clear views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, downtown Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium and the Sunset Strip.

The interior includes a 400-gallon aquarium, a pizza oven, and a bathroom that resembles Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”