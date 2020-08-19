Briefs: ‘Stranger Things’ return, Faith Abubey’s 11Alive departure, Drew Barrymore show on CW69

<< RELATED: ‘Stranger Things’ dismantles Starcourt Mall despite efforts to keep it around

“[The mall] was very transportive. It lent a joyful energy to the show that wouldn’t have existed otherwise” said Matt.

The time off has given the Duffers a chance to finish all the scripts for the entire fourth season, which won’t be seen on Netflix until 2021.

And they confirmed that season four will not be the final season, despite the fact the four core “kid” characters are growing up fast and are now high-school age. The seven-month delay in production will age them even more.

Matt told the Hollywood Reporter: “Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Faith Abubey is leaving 11Alive for a job with ABC News. Credit: WXIA-TV Credit: WXIA-TV

Faith Abubey, an 11Alive investigative reporter, has landed a job as a Washington D.C. correspondent for ABC News.

Abubey, who has won two Emmy’s for her work, joined the station in January 2017. She previously worked at a CBS affiliate in Greensboro, North Carolina.

ABC News cited Abubey’s report on the Atlanta Braves’ secret fight for taxpayer money from Cobb County, which eventually led to the Braves dropping their multi-million demand. Another of Faith’s investigations revealed more than 100 instances of Atlanta area school bus drivers breaking the law and endangering children’s lives.

Abubey was also a co-host of “The Reveal,” which airs original, investigative pieces Sundays at 6 p.m.

“Faith was already an extraordinary journalist before she added investigations to her skill set,” wrote Brendan Keefe, a former 11Alive investigative colleague, on Facebook.

The only major new syndicated weekday show debuting this fall is “The Drew Barrymore Show” featuring the veteran actress known for films such as “E.T.,” “Charlie’s Angels” and “The Wedding Singer” as well as her Netflix show “Santa Clarita Diet.”

Her talk show will debut September 14 in Atlanta on CW69 at 9 a.m. Currently, that slot is filled with “Couples Court with the Cutlers,” which is shot in Atlanta.

Barrymore’s show isn’t going to break any real new ground in the genre. According to a press release, she plans to “elevate, inspire and entertain in every area and in every segment from human interest stories to happy news to lifestyle segments and celebrity guests.”

Last year, two new talk shows had strong debuts and earned second seasons: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “The Tamron Hall Show,” both now airing on ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta.

But previous years are littered with talk shows that didn’t make it long term by celebrities ranging from Anderson Cooper to Queen Latifah to Harry Connick Jr.