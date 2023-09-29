Briefs: Starz cancels ‘Heels,’ TLC has one more season of ‘The Family Chantel’

Starz wrestling drama “Heels” starring Stephen Amell, shot in metro Atlanta and fictionally set in rural Georgia, has been canceled after two seasons.

Variety broke the news. Starz killed four shows in one fell swoop. Besides “Heels,” it also nixed “Blindspotting,” “Run the World” and “The Venery of Samantha Bird,” which hasn’t even aired yet.

“Heels” focuses on pro wrestlers Jack and Ace Spade, played by Amell and Alexander Ludwig, respectively. As brothers, they run an amateur wrestling league in a small town in Georgia and compete inside and outside the ring following their father’s death.

Season 2 ended in a cliffhanger with Jack possibly paralyzed following a dangerous move during a wrestling match. What actually happened? We’ll never know.

The series overall did not get a lot of notice, though the few critics who wrote about it generally liked it. Fewer than 50 people have written a review of season two on Rotten Tomatoes.

***

“The Family Chantel” is returning to TLC for its fifth and final season on Nov. 6.

The “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff show set largely in Atlanta features nurse Chantel Everett and real estate agent Pedro Jimeno, who began the divorce process during season four.

Season five will feature the couple’s efforts to move on.

The press release hypes the drama: “As their divorce inches closer to the finish line, accusations and old resentments make any kind of agreement no easy feat. Decisions such as selling the house, and who gets what possession, are almost impossible between the two. While both believe they are on the right side of this divorce, each family is intensely feuding as they fight to defend their own.”

In the trailer, the bitterness is evident. Chantel expresses a serious sense of betrayal while Pedro, who said Chantel was the first person he dated and had sex with, tries to move on. Chantel’s mom hires a private investigator to track him. He said she’s trying to get him deported. The two families eventually confront each other in the Dominican Republic.

Chantel, an Atlanta resident, met Pedro seven years ago through a mutual friend online as she was trying to learn Spanish. Pedro, from the Dominican Republic, wanted to learn English. They used Google Translate to communicate at first. She flew to the Dominican Republic to meet him. They fell in love.

He came to Georgia and the couple got married, all chronicled by TLC. Their popularity led to the spinoff show.